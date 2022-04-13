ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason County, KY

UK’s Williams out for remainder of season

By Evan Dennison
Ledger-Independent
 2 days ago
Williams

After a solid start to the 2022 season, University of Kentucky pitcher Darren Williams season has come to an end.

Williams has a partially torn UCL in his throwing elbow and will put him out for the remainder of the season.

After transferring from Eastern Kentucky University as a grad transfer, the Mason County grad had been nearly lights out in 29 innings pitched for the Wildcats this season. He has the lowest ERA on the team at 0.93 in 29 innings pitched and was recently inserted into a starting role with a season-ending injury to starter Cole Stupp.

In two starts, Williams picked up a no-decision in his first start against Georgia, throwing four innings, allowing five hits and six runs, but none of them earned while walking four and striking out four.

Williams dazzled in his second start against Ole Miss, tossing 6.1 innings, allowing four hits, two earned runs, a walk and striking out seven in getting the win. He exited the game with an apparent injury, but Williams said he was fine after the game.

But an MRI followed and after missing out on the weekend series against Texas A&M this past weekend, Williams received the MRI results on Tuesday which revealed the injury.

Prior to starting, Williams pitched 18.2 innings out of the bullpen, allowing just one earned run. He’s struck out 31 batters in the 29 innings pitched this season and was allowing an opponents’ batting average of .225.

He’ll now have to decide on how to proceed from here. This was Williams final season of eligibility being a grad transfer, but it is unknown yet on if he’ll apply for a medical redshirt and try to gain another year of eligibility.

Williams spent four seasons at EKU before coming over to Lexington. He pitched in 163 innings with the Colonels, his 2021 season his best one there when he was named to the Second team All-Ohio Valley Conference.

More from Williams will be in this story later in the week. He’s traveling with the team to Missouri for their three-game series that starts on Thursday.

