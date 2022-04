After four hours and 21 minutes, the 12th-ranked Georgia Bulldogs emerged with a 17-15 victory over Kennesaw State here Tuesday in front of 1,365 fans at Stillwell Stadium. The teams combined to each score in six of the nine frames and were held scoreless in the third, seventh and ninth innings. The Bulldogs employed eight pitchers on the night while the Owls used seven in the longest game of the season for both clubs.

KENNESAW, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO