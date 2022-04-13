Garden Club to host Mundy Point tour

Downtown Winter Garden 20th Spring Fever in the Garden festival celebrationImage credit: Canva and Theresa Vitale. The Spring welcomes a healthy dose of fun in the sun for many and we are all eager to enjoy that extra hour of sunlight after Winter begins to fade away. So far the weather in Central Florida remains very amicable for outdoor activities, and there is no shortage of fun things to do, regardless of your preferences and interests. For many folks visiting, they will likely be spending a lot of time in what I would consider to be world class theme parks. The Orlando big 3 each have very compelling reasons to spend outdoors with them outside of the exhilarating rides and compelling shows. Sea World has joined the fun by bringing back the Seven Seas Food Festival, Universal Studios is still celebrating Mardi Gras, and over at Disney World, there is still plenty of time to join in all of the offerings at Epcot's International Flower and Garden Festival.

WINTER GARDEN, FL ・ 21 DAYS AGO