Broadway hits such as “Ain’t Too Proud,” “Beetlejuice,” “Six” and “To Kill a Mockingbird” will propel Broadway in Columbus’ next season. “People like to see what’s still fresh on Broadway. It’s a great lineup, with five Columbus premieres, so people will see a lot of new shows that have done well in New York,” said Chad Whittington, president and CEO of the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA), which presents the touring season.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 24 DAYS AGO