Read full article on original website
Related
New storms turn Death Valley National Park into a soggy mess of closed roads again
Another round of storms this week devastated roads in Death Valley National Park, and many of the roads reopened after record rainfall in August have been closed again.
Some of these animals haven't been seen in the wild in decades. Now there are photos
Marc Schlossman's new book, "Extinction: Our Fragile Relationship With Life on Earth," reveals animals endangered or extinct due to human threats. The photographer captured images of specimens from the collection of Chicago's Field Museum.
CNN
1M+
Followers
164K+
Post
949M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0