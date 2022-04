Starting Monday, a contractor is scheduled to upgrade guide rails at various locations along Interstate 83 in Dauphin County according to PennDOT. PennDOT is advising Dauphin County motorists to be aware of the scheduled work that’s set to be performed nightly between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., starting on March 21. Guide rails throughout the northbound and southbound I-83 corridor in Dauphin County will be upgraded according to a press release.

