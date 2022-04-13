New ideas on improving water issues on Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Water isn’t just king, it rules the future of Western Colorado and those whose livelihoods depend on it. Agriculture and access to water in the midst of extreme drought could reach a boiling point this year. Experts like Peter Goble with Colorado State University’s climate center told crowds gathered at Colorado Mesa University for this year’s state of the river. Snowpack isn’t up to normal in too much of Western Colorado.

“Snowpack is peaking a little bit below normal this year, and there’s an increased probability as compared to a normal year of a warm dry spring,” CSU climate center, Peter Goble stated.

The question is how to get by with less water. The summit covered the Colorado River District’s conservation plans, which are already in motion.

“We have a technical team that’s out in the field working with farmers, ranchers, municipalities, and communities all over the western slope making sure our infrastructure is doing what it needs to do,” Colorado River District PR, Lindsay Defrates uttered.

Ranchers and farmers worry about how they can best conserve water to preserve their industry.

“What lessons we can learn to be more effective with our use is critical to our survival,” CWCB board of directors, Paul Bruchez added.

Those attending the summit learned more about drought resiliency, how drought may impact local water operations, and how to maintain Grand Valley soil health in the midst of extreme drought. If you’d like to find out more about water in Western Colorado, go to Western Slope now dot com for a link to the Colorado River District’s website.

