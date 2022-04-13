ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

New ideas on improving water issues on Western Slope

By Demetrious Gamble
KREX
KREX
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B7UsV_0f8Drc0R00

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Water isn’t just king, it rules the future of Western Colorado and those whose livelihoods depend on it. Agriculture and access to water in the midst of extreme drought could reach a boiling point this year. Experts like Peter Goble with Colorado State University’s climate center told crowds gathered at Colorado Mesa University for this year’s state of the river. Snowpack isn’t up to normal in too much of Western Colorado.

“Snowpack is peaking a little bit below normal this year, and there’s an increased probability as compared to a normal year of a warm dry spring,” CSU climate center, Peter Goble stated.

The question is how to get by with less water. The summit covered the Colorado River District’s conservation plans, which are already in motion.

“We have a technical team that’s out in the field working with farmers, ranchers, municipalities, and communities all over the western slope making sure our infrastructure is doing what it needs to do,” Colorado River District PR, Lindsay Defrates uttered.

Ranchers and farmers worry about how they can best conserve water to preserve their industry.

“What lessons we can learn to be more effective with our use is critical to our survival,” CWCB board of directors, Paul Bruchez added.

Two cannabis ordinances adopted by City Council

Those attending the summit learned more about drought resiliency, how drought may impact local water operations, and how to maintain Grand Valley soil health in the midst of extreme drought. If you’d like to find out more about water in Western Colorado, go to Western Slope now dot com for a link to the Colorado River District’s website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Grand Junction, CO
Government
City
Grand Junction, CO
Local
Colorado Government
1230 ESPN

A Western Slope Town is the Worst City to Call Home in Colorado

Some towns and cities in Colorado are straight-up beautiful, while others can be less than desirable. In December 2021, named Lochbuie, Colorado, the ugliest town in Colorado. Overall, most towns and cities in Colorado are highly desirable when it comes to looking for a place to live. Alot Travel has compiled a list of the cities that are the worst to call home in the United States.
COLORADO STATE
ABC 15 News

Water crisis at Arizona's Lake Powell

Since the turn of the 21st century, the drought across the western United States has eaten up the snowpack and water supply. Levels at Lake Powell in northern Arizona dipped to an historic low that water managers have been afraid of. The Colorado River, which Lake Powell flows through, was...
ARIZONA STATE
Morning Sun

Mt. Pleasant to improve water system with state grant

A state grant for nearly half a million dollars will help Mt. Pleasant improve on quality water services to residents. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday announced the city is one of the recipients of a Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy Drinking Water Asset Management grant totaling $492,231 that will be used to complete two main objectives – completing a detailed water system inventory of pipes, valves and plant assets, and integrating that data into a more current digital platform (an asset management program); and to identify water service line materials to meet the state’s lead and copper rules (distribution systems material inventory.)
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Gizmodo

Staggering Photos Show Lake Powell Nearly Dried Up

An area of Lake Powell seen on June 23, 2021 and March 27, 2022 in Big Water, Utah. Gif : Gizmodo ( Getty Images ) Lake Powell, the country’s second-largest reservoir and a key source of water and power for much of the West, is more parched than ever. Earlier this month, the lake dropped below 25% capacity, the federal government said, and has also lost 7% of its total potential capacity since 1963.
BIG WATER, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Year#Water Rights#Colorado River#Colorado Mesa University#Csu#Cwcb#City Council
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Denver

Mandatory Evacuations Ordered For Residents Near ’37E’ Wildfire That’s Burned 300 Acres North Of Lyons

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Mandatory evacuations were ordered Friday afternoon for residents in the Blue Mountain area near where the 37E wildfire was burning. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office tweeted about the wildfire at 4 p.m. (credit: CBS) It was nearly 4 hours later when Larimer County Sheriff’s Office provided an update about the acreage of the 37E Fire, about 300 acres and zero percent containment. Crews will continue to work the fire overnight. There are 130 personnel from multiple agencies fighting the fire, with more resources on the way. #37EFire Update – Fire is estimated @ ~300 acres, 0% containment. Crews will...
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Could This $26 Million Cattle Ranch Be Colorado’s Yellowstone?

It could be possible to start your very own Dutton legacy in 2022 with a massive Colorado cattle ranch. No one can say for sure how large the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch actually is. However, there has been a lot of speculation. It has been mentioned in the show that the property is the size of Rhode Island. The state of Rhode Island is approximately 776,000 square acres, which is pretty huge.
COLORADO STATE
Phys.org

Dwindling water levels of Lake Powell seen from space

After decades of drought, water levels in Lake Powell, the second-largest human-made reservoir in the United States, have shrunk to its lowest level since it was created more than 50 years ago, threatening millions of people who rely on its water supply. Satellite images allow us to take a closer look at the dwindling water levels of the lake amidst the climate crisis.
UTAH STATE
KREX

KREX

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
886K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy