ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Senate Republicans

pasenategop.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext Session: Mon. May 23 at 1:00 p.m. **Watch Session Live** **Senate Session Videos** **Watch...

www.pasenategop.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecentersquare.com

Republicans outraise Democrats by 171% in Arizona Senate races

(The Center Square) – Campaign finance requirements govern how much money candidates may receive from individuals and organizations, how often they must report those contributions, and how much individuals, organizations, and political entities may contribute to campaigns. While campaign finance is not the only factor in electoral outcomes, successful...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
NBC News

The GOP's bid to retake the Senate is encountering early struggles

WASHINGTON — If it’s Tuesday ... President Biden warns that Putin’s “back is against the wall” and could retaliate with severe tactics. ... It’s Day 2 of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Senate confirmation hearing (Q&A time). ... Eric Greitens’ ex-wife accuses him of abusing her and their son, as opponents call him to drop out of Missouri's Senate race. ... Greitens denies the accusation. ... And Alaska gears up for special election to replace the late Rep. Don Young.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

After Supreme Court confirmation, Democrats face question of what's next

WASHINGTON — If it’s Friday ... Russian rockets hit a Ukrainian railway station, killing at least 39. ... The Senate confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, but don’t call her Justice Jackson just yet. ... President Biden, VP Harris and Jackson deliver remarks. ... More officials in D.C. test positive for Covid. ... and Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., raises $11.3 million in the first fundraising quarter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Lottery
MSNBC

N.Y. judge's ruling puts House Democratic majority in jeopardy

A New York judge on Thursday struck down congressional maps drawn by the state’s Democratic-led Legislature, arguing they were the product of illegal, partisan gerrymandering. The maps, which gave Democrats an advantage in 22 of the 26 congressional districts in the deeply liberal state, were seen by many as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KCRG.com

Iowa senator, Judiciary Committee colleagues grill President Biden’s Supreme Court pick

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee questioned President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Tuesday. Committee Democrats emphasized Judge Jackson’s qualifications and deep understanding of the law. But Republicans, like Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), the most senior Republican member on the committee, still has questions.
IOWA STATE
WKBN

Pennsylvania bill would allow Independents to vote in primary elections

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – More than a million Independent or third-party voters will have no say in who is on the Pennsylvania general election ballot this November. That’s because Pennsylvania has a “closed primary,” meaning Republicans can only vote for Republicans and Democrats can only vote for Democrats in the primary election. State Senator Dan […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Baltimore Sun

Attorneys for Republicans press judge to scrap ‘unconstitutional’ map of Maryland legislative districts

Attorneys for a group of Republican delegates pressed a judge Wednesday to reject a Maryland General Assembly-approved map of state legislative districts that they say would illegally favor Democrats in elections. The plaintiffs, including Republican voters and two groups of GOP delegates, told Alan M. Wilner, a retired judge appointed to the case, during a Maryland Court of Appeals hearing ...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy