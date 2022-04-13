Juice Concentrates Market Global Trends, Segmentation And Opportunities Forecast To 2030

We report here on focusing of a probe IR (Î»"‰="‰1.55Â Î¼m) laser beam in silicon. TheÂ focusingÂ is done by a second pump laser beam,Â at Î»"‰="‰0.775Â Î¼m and 30Â ps pulse width, withÂ aÂ donut shape that is launched collinearly and simultaneously (with some delay time) with the IR beam pulse. The pump beam pulse is absorbed in the silicon and creates, temporally, a free charge carriers (FCCs) donut pattern in the silicon. Following the plasma dispersion effect, the donut FCCs shapes a complex index of refraction pattern in the silicon that serves as a sort of dynamic GRIN lens for the probe beam due to the diffusion of the FCCs towards the donut center. This lens can be tuned to its focal point by the pump-probe delay time to reduce the point spread function (PSF) of the IR probe beam. We start seeing the focusing of the probe beam at pump-probe delay time of \(\mathrm{\Delta t }\approx 100\mathrm{ ps}\). The best focusing (results in PSF \(< 2\mathrm{ \mu m}\)) was observed at \(\mathrm{\Delta t}\approx 350\mathrm{ ps}\) and it slowly degrades before the FCCs full recombination at \(\mathrm{\Delta t }\sim 12\mathrm{ ns}\). We propose this beam shaping method to overcome the diffraction resolution limit in silicon microscopy on and deep under the silicon surface dependent on the pump wavelength and the pulse width. We also proposed this technique for direct measurement of the FCCs dynamics.

