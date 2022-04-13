ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Local house fire causes more than $100K in damages

By Adam Zuvanich
theleadernews.com
 2 days ago

A fire early last week caused more than $138,000 in estimated damages to a house in Acres Homes, according to the Houston Fire Department....

www.theleadernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
News 4 Buffalo

Reservation Street fire causes $150,000 in damages

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Red Cross is assisting five people after an overnight house fire at 30 Reservation St. in the City of Buffalo. Fire officials say the blaze started on the second floor around 1:30 a.m. Saturday and is estimated to have caused $150,000 in damages. The cause of the fire is still […]
BUFFALO, NY
People

Family of 13-Year-Old Driver in Fatal Texas Car Crash 'Lost Everything' in House Fire Months Before

The West Texas car crash that resulted in nine deaths Tuesday came shortly after another tragedy for one family involved. The family of Henrich Siemens and his 13-year-old son, who was behind the wheel of the 2007 Dodge 2500 pickup truck involved in the accident, previously suffered the loss of their home and a family pet in a fire late last year, according to a GoFundMe page.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
Houston, TX
Accidents
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Greyhound Says Bus Found Apparently Abandoned On I-80 Near Donner Lake Was Stuck Due to Tire Chain Issue

DONNER LAKE (CBS13) – A Greyhound bus that appeared abandoned shut down westbound Interstate 80 in the Sierra for a time Thursday evening. California Highway Patrol’s Truckee division posted about the strange find as snow started to blanket the high country. Tagging Greyhound in the post, CHP wrote “want to come pick up your bus that your driver abandoned on I-80 westbound, west of Donner Lake? Just in case anyone was wondering why 80 westbound was shut down in Truckee!” Officers later located the driver, and Greyhound has since released a statement that claims the bus got stuck due to the inclement weather and a tire chain issue. “Due to safety concerns, the passengers and driver were transferred to a passing schedule, returning to the original bus after speaking with highway patrol. Once repaired, the bus was then transferred to Reno,” Greyhound said in a statement. Chain controls remain in effect on I-80 as of Friday morning.    
TRUCKEE, CA
Daily Mail

Autistic teenager who vanished in California three years ago is found sleeping on the street outside Utah convenience store after cop invited shivering 19-year-old to warm up in car before doing finger scan

An autistic teenager who disappeared from California three years ago has been found more than 740 miles away in Utah. Connerjack Oswalt, 19, was reported missing by his family in Clearlake on September 28, 2019 when he was just 16 years old. Summit County Sheriff's Office received reports of a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Denver

Mandatory Evacuations Ordered For Residents Near ’37E’ Wildfire That’s Burned 300 Acres North Of Lyons

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Mandatory evacuations were ordered Friday afternoon for residents in the Blue Mountain area near where the 37E wildfire was burning. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office tweeted about the wildfire at 4 p.m. (credit: CBS) It was nearly 4 hours later when Larimer County Sheriff’s Office provided an update about the acreage of the 37E Fire, about 300 acres and zero percent containment. Crews will continue to work the fire overnight. There are 130 personnel from multiple agencies fighting the fire, with more resources on the way. #37EFire Update – Fire is estimated @ ~300 acres, 0% containment. Crews will...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Accident#Acres Homes#Hfd
Shreveport Magazine

SFD: Fire heavily damages house on Dupont Street

Shreveport, LA – Shreveport Fire Department officials said this unfortunate incident occurred around 6:11 p.m. Thursday evening. It happened on Dupont Street. Shreveport Fire Department crews responded to a report of a house fire. The responding crews saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. They were able...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Maui News

Fire causes $300,000 in damage to building

A fire caused more than $300,000 in damage Wednesday to a two-story metal warehouse-type building on Kokomo Road in Makawao, the Maui Fire Department said. The fire was reported at 1:32 p.m., with fire crews arriving to find the building fully involved with fire. No one was inside. The fire...
MAKAWAO, HI
ABC 4

Fire causes $50,000 in damages to Maple Mountain High School

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – The clean-up process is underway after a fire broke out at a high school in Spanish Fork Tuesday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to reports of a fire at Maple Mountain High School around 1:45 p.m. When firefighters arrived on scene, they saw smoke drifting...
SPANISH FORK, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX West Texas

TDEM asks residents to report property damage caused by fires

TEXAS, USA — The Texas Division of Emergency Management is asking residents affected by the devastating wildfires sweeping across Texas and fire weather conditions continue to threaten large portions of the state, to report property damages. Damage to homes and businesses can be reported by using the Individual State...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Girl, three, and boy, five, die after house fire

Two children have died following a house fire in Preston.Lancashire Police said the three-year-old girl and five-year-old boy died in hospital on Tuesday after they and their mother were rescued from the blaze on Friday evening.Emergency services were called to the address at about 8pm on Friday following reports of a house fire with several people trapped inside.A Lancashire Police spokesman said the two children and their mother, a woman in her 20s, were rescued from the building on Coronation Crescent.This tragic incident has resulted in two children sadly losing their lives and my thoughts, first and foremost, are with...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

911 call about stalled car leads police to dying woman inside SUV riddled with bullets

Following a 911 call concerning a stalled car on the side of the highway, South Texas police arrived to find a dying woman inside an SUV riddled with bullets. The emergency call came from another driver around midnight on Saturday 9 March, police told KTRK.When police drove out to find the car on Interstate 45 Gulf Freeway in La Marque, southeast of Houston, they discovered that the car had several bullet holes. A woman from Galveston, Texas, who was later identified as Patrini Compton, 42, was found wounded in the driver’s seat. She appeared to have been shot several times while she was driving. She later died in the emergency room after being taken to hospital. KHOU reported that while police have no information about possible suspects, they believe she was targeted and that she wasn’t a victim of random violence. Police have said that she was the only person in the vehicle at the time and that no other injuries have been reported. Ms Compton is survived by a son, according to KPRC 2.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy