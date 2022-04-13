ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

14th Annual Pre-Mother’s Day Brunch

By Madison365 staff
 2 days ago
The 14th Annual Pre-Mother’s Day Brunch will be held Saturday, May 7, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Please join us as we honor generations of motherhood with a delicious meal, special guest speakers, music,...

Boomer Magazine

Countdown to Mother's Day 2022

Being a mother is one of the most rewarding experiences anyone can have in life. It can, however, also be an incredibly challenging task filled with a mixture of laughter, tears, ups and downs. As such, it is no wonder that Mother’s Day is considered to be one of the most important days of the year.
Madison365

This weekend’s 15th Annual Line Breaks Hip Hop Theater Festival looks to provide “the true breadth of the human experience”

“This is a place to be brave, to share oneself, and to create something new that will challenge the audience as much as it challenges the performers and the artists involved. I’m really excited for the students for our alumni, for the Madison community that has really paved the way for the multicultural arts and for First Wave to exist here,” says Sofia Snow, director of First Wave and the Office of Multicultural Arts Initiatives.
WTVC

Shamrock City: Rock City's 14th annual Irish Celebration and Festival

LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Looking for the luck of the Irish? Meagan Jolly talks about Rock City’s 14th annual Irish Celebration and Festival and how Rock City turns into Shamrock City. Stay connected with See Rock City. 706-820-2531. 800-854-0675. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media...
Madison365

Art Exhibition Opening Celebration Ain’t I A Woman? 2022 Wisconsin Triennial

Art Exhibition Opening Celebration Ain’t I A Woman? 2022 Wisconsin Triennial will take place Saturday, April 23, 5-8 p.m. at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art. You’re invited to the FREE exhibition opening celebration for “Ain’t I A Woman?,” a survey of art by contemporary Black women artists in Wisconsin. The evening features performances from 6-7 PM, music, a cash bar, hors d’oeuvres, and more. The performers are Nakeysha Roberts Washington and Maxime Banks, both of whom are featured in the exhibition.
Madison365

Celebration of Black Girlhood Gallery Night Featuring Lilada Gee

Celebration of Black Girlhood Gallery Night Featuring Lilada Gee will take place Friday, May 6, 5-9 p.m. at Mad City Dream Homes,1619 Monroe St. This event is all about celebrating the beauty of Black girlhood! EVERY girl who attends will get a piece of her own art to take home. Bring your girl out for a night of inspiration. Great food. Great company. And great art that celebrates amazing Black girls will be available in many forms for the girl in your life or to donate to inspire joy in a girl who needs a smile put on her face.
Madison365

Artist “Austen Brantley” presents at Goodman South Campus

Artist “Austen Brantley” presents at Goodman South Campus will take place Monday, April 25, 4:30-8:30 p.m. at Madison College’s Goodman South Campus, 2429 Perry St. Join us for a buffet-style dinner before Artist Austen Brantley’s presentation with a question-and-answer session followed by dessert and time to mingle with the artist.
Madison365

Leslie Damaso’s original work ‘Sirena’ brings texture, culture, and healing to Spring Dig Jazz

Returning for its eighth year right in time for Jazz Appreciation Month, the Spring Dig Jazz’s first 2022 event featured a collaboration between Filipina-American singer, writer, and teacher Leslie Damaso and the multi-genre music group Mr. Chair. Hosted at the Arts + Literature Laboratory (ALL) in collaboration with the Madison Music Collective, Damaso’s original work “Sirena,” was performed live last Friday, April 1st. Compellingly weaving the elements of myth, romance, and patriotism, “Sirena” tells the story of a young mermaid who falls in love with the moon (Bulan), the forbidden romance responsible for the creation of the Philippine islands.
Madison365

Lao Laan-Xang’s Williamson Street location closes after 25 years of serving love, comfort, and cuisine

Over the course of its 25 years of service, the Williamson Street location of Lao Laan-Xang has tickled the palates of plenty: out-of-town relatives, New York Times food critics, and most important of all, its loyal Madison diners. The restaurant’s cozy dining room has been the stage for countless love stories—from first dates all the way to marriage proposals—including owner Christine Inthachith’s own engagement. Having become such an integral part of many Madisonians’ lives, both its owners and its patrons are sad to see such a culinary powerhouse go.
Madison365

Madison365

