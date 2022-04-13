14th Annual Pre-Mother’s Day Brunch
The 14th Annual Pre-Mother’s Day Brunch will be held Saturday, May 7, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Please join us as we honor generations of motherhood with a delicious meal, special guest speakers, music,...madison365.com
The 14th Annual Pre-Mother’s Day Brunch will be held Saturday, May 7, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Please join us as we honor generations of motherhood with a delicious meal, special guest speakers, music,...madison365.com
Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.https://madison365.com/
Comments / 0