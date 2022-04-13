ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Michigan Hockeycast 4.24: The One That Got Away

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI haven't been paying much attention to the NHL in recent years (and if I did, it'd...

WILX-TV

In My View: Michigan/Michigan State face off in baseball

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Used to be the Michigan/Michigan State baseball season was widely scheduled for the end of the regular season in May when the weather was better -- no more. And this year the teams meet three times in the Lansing area beginning at 5 p.m. today at...
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
WILX-TV

In My View: Will a new coach improve MSU hockey?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State hockey has been dismal for 10 years -- now a new coach is being sought and I’d say don’t require an MSU pedigree. Other MSU big time coaches did not play at MSU. The two former hockey players were good players, but their record as coaches didn’t pan out. I’d simply find the best possible coach available and hope he can turn things around as quickly as possible.
