Recycling is something many of us take for granted, assuming what we throw in the bin ends up getting recycled properly. But current curbside systems aren't particularly effective, especially if the material isn't clean or a plastic isn't actually recyclable, so much of what goes into your blue bin can end up in landfill. Enter the Lasso, a home recycling appliance that lets you bypass the curbside system almost completely.

SAN MATEO, CA ・ 23 DAYS AGO