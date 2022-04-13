ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Giants’ Alyssa Nakken Becomes 1st MLB Female Coach on Field

By Associated Press
1460 ESPN Yakima
1460 ESPN Yakima
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Alyssa Nakken made major league history as the first female coach on the field in a regular-season game when she took her spot for...

1460espnyakima.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Giants’ Alyssa Nakken makes history as the first woman to coach on the field in major league baseball: 'I was prepared for this moment'

Alyssa Nakken made history at Oracle Park in San Francisco Tuesday night when she became the first woman to coach on the field during a Major League Baseball game. Nakken, an assistant coach for the San Francisco Giants, stepped in for Antoan Richardson as the team's first base coach when he was ejected from their game against the San Diego Padres at the bottom of the third inning. The Giants beat the Padres 13-2.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: Crazy Infield Popup During MLB Game Today

Home-field advantage played a major factor in the bottom of the fifth inning between the Mariners and White Sox on Thursday afternoon. Adam Engel hit a high pop-up that had a decent amount of movement on it due to the wind in Chicago. Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh was unable to make the play, allowing Engel to reach second base.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
City
Sacramento, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Jason Garrett Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Coach

Gary Brown served as the Dallas Cowboys’ running backs coach under Jason Garrett from 2013-19. On Sunday, the 52-year-old former assistant and NFL running back tragically lost his battle with cancer. Brown’s passing has hit his former players and teammates hard. Garrett, who worked alongside the Williamsport, Pa. native...
DALLAS, TX
Popculture

San Francisco Giants Coach Becomes First Woman to Work on Field in Regular-Season MLB Game

MLB fans who attended the San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres game on Tuesday night witnessed history. During the third inning, Alyssa Nakken who is a member of the Giants coaching staff came into the game to be the first base coach. Nakken is the first woman in MLB history to coach on the field in a regular-season game. She took over for Antoan Richardson who was ejected, according to CBS Sports.
MLB
NBC Sports

Giants push back on unwritten rules with Duggar steal, Dubon bunt

SAN FRANCISCO -- It was no surprise when the San Diego Padres expressed displeasure at Steven Duggar stealing second base with a nine-run lead Tuesday night, or when they were openly hostile to Mauricio Dubon after he laid down a bunt for a hit in the sixth inning, his team still up by nine. That's the way it's always been in baseball.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alyssa Nakken
Person
Eric Hosmer
Person
Rachel Balkovec
Person
Antoan Richardson
FOX Sports

Lefty Gore scheduled to make MLB debut for Padres on Friday

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Left-hander MacKenzie Gore, the San Diego Padres’ top pitching prospect, is scheduled to make his big league debut Friday night with a start against the World Series champion Atlanta Braves. The 23-year-old Gore, the third pick overall in the 2017 draft, will take the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
1460 ESPN Yakima

Lerner Family Exploring Selling MLB’s Washington Nationals

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Lerner family that has owned the Washington Nationals since 2006 is exploring the possibility of selling the Major League Baseball franchise. Manager Dave Martinez says Mark Lerner called him to deliver the news. Lerner in recent years had said the family would never sell the team. The Lerners hiring a firm to find potential investors to buy part or all of the Nationals was first reported by the Washington Post. Forbes valued the team at $2 billion. Hedge fund manager Steve Cohen bought the New York Mets in 2020 for $2.4 billion.
WASHINGTON, DC
1460 ESPN Yakima

Mariners Place RHP Romo on IL With Shoulder Inflammation

CHICAGO (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have placed reliever Sergio Romo on the 10-day injured list on with right shoulder inflammation. The move was made retroactive to Tuesday, a day after Romo pitched a scoreless inning at Minnesota in his 800th major league appearance. The 39-year-old Romo finalized a $2 million, one-year contract with Seattle last month. Right-hander Matt Koch was promoted from Triple-A Tacoma, and right-hander Casey Sadler was transferred to the 60-day injured list.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Ap#The San Francisco Giants#Padres#Sacramento State#Major League Baseball#The New York Yankees
NBC Sports

Kapler doubles down on abolishing ambiguous 'unwritten rules'

SAN FRANCISCO -- Gabe Kapler stayed up late reading stories and social media reactions about one of the wildest all-around nights at Oracle Park in years. He woke up early Wednesday to prepare for the final day of a three-game series with the San Diego Padres, and when he got to the ballpark, he spent most of his morning meeting with players and coaches and discussing everything that had gone on.
SAN DIEGO, CA
1460 ESPN Yakima

Anderson Helps White Sox Beat Mariners for 4th Straight Win

CHICAGO (AP) — Tim Anderson homered and drove in three runs in the rain, leading the banged-up Chicago White Sox to a 6-4 victory over Robbie Ray and the Seattle Mariners. Eloy Jiménez and Luis Robert also connected, helping Chicago to its fourth straight win since its dramatic loss at Detroit on opening day. Ray was charged with six runs and 10 hits in 6 1/3 innings in his first loss with his new team. He won the AL Cy Young Award last year with Toronto and agreed to a $115 million, five-year contract with Seattle in November.
SEATTLE, WA
1460 ESPN Yakima

Robert’s Tiebreaking Homer Leads White Sox Over Mariners 3-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Robert hit his first home run of the season, a tiebreaking drive in the sixth inning that led the White Sox over the Seattle Mariners 3-2 in their home opener and extended their winning streak to three. Robert homered off Matt Brash (0-1), a 23-year-old right-hander making his major league debut. Seattle lost its third straight after starting with two wins. Seattle was 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position, getting an RBI single from Jesse Winker with two outs in the ninth off Liam Hendriks, who struck out Mitch Haniger on three pitches for his first save.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
Softball
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Yardbarker

MacKenzie Gore to make his MLB debut against the Braves

Reds prospect Hunter Greene stifled the Braves offense in his debut last Sunday. Hopefully, the results are better this time around, but facing a player for the first time is never an easy task, especially for a lineup that has struggled so far this season. On a more positive note,...
ATLANTA, GA
1460 ESPN Yakima

Popups Become Adventures as Mariners Beat White Sox 5-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Jared Kelenic hit a two-run homer off the right-field foul pole in the second inning, and the Seattle Mariners stopped a four-game losing streak with a 5-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on a windy Thursday when popups became adventures. Chicago scored in the fifth after Adam Engel’s two-out popup was blown from the middle of the infield into foul territory behind third base. Engel reached second when his popup to the first-base side kicked off the mitt of catcher Cal Raleigh for an error. Jake Burger followed with a popup that fell for an RBI single.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Rodón details 'really cool' Giants gesture in welcoming him to SF

Carlos Rodón hasn't been with the Giants for long, but so far he's enjoyed every bit of his time in San Francisco. After signing a two-year deal with the Giants on March 11 almost immediately after the MLB lockout ended, Rodón quickly packed his bags and headed to Scottsdale to join his new team.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
1460 ESPN Yakima

1460 ESPN Yakima

Yakima, WA
354
Followers
3K+
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1460espnyakima.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy