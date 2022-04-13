ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Questions raised after West Seattle homeless encampment cleanup

By Tammy Mutasa, KOMO News Reporter
Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE — It's not the encampment cleanup neighbors were expecting to see in West Seattle. City crews started clearing tons of garbage and debris from a troubled RV camp taking over SW Andover and SW 28th, but the RVs are still there, raising concerns they'll never be moved....

