Blaine, WA

Blaine man's home robbed, trashed after he tried to help two women with 'car trouble'

By KOMO News Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLAINE, Wash. – A man thought he was helping two people with car trouble but ended up getting robbed at gunpoint. It started around 11:30 Monday night...

Sheriff’s deputies searching for three suspects after Blaine robbery

BLAINE, Wash. – Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for three suspects after a Blaine man was robbed at gunpoint Monday night, April 11th, by strangers who claimed to have had car trouble. Sheriff’s spokesperson Deb Slater says two women in surgical masks knocked on the door of...
BLAINE, WA
Two arrested after missing man found dead in car trunk

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff's Office have arrested two people after a missing man was found dead in his car trunk. Melvin Wilcox, 39, had been missing from the Elon Road area of Pine Hills before he was found late Friday night. Johnny Wesley...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Man arrested for holding two women hostage inside a home in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested Thursday after police say he held two women hostage inside a home in Clovis. According to police, a woman fearing for her life called officers around 2:30 p.m. to a home near Swift and Helm. She told police dispatch that she...
CLOVIS, CA
Blaine, WA
Blaine, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Home, WA
Wisconsin doctor found dead near waterfall was "partially buried" after ground apparently collapsed, sheriff says

A doctor who was found dead near a waterfall Sunday in northern Wisconsin apparently fell to her death when the ground beneath her collapsed, officials said Wednesday. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a news release that Kelsey Musgrove's body was found "partially buried in a steep clay bank" on the river's edge at Potato River Falls in Gurney. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, he said.
WISCONSIN STATE
‘I Tried To Get It Stopped’: Man Says He Reported Pregnant Fiancée to Police After She Stole Guns and Fled. She’s Now Charged with Murdering Her Sister.

The fiancé of a woman charged with the murder of her sister claims he alerted authorities multiple times that his wife had fled with stolen guns. Tony Miranda told local television station WJXT in Jacksonville, Fla., that he contacted Florida and New Jersey authorities to report that his fiancée, Angielly Dominguez, took off after stealing his car and five guns. He now says that a life could have been saved if law enforcement had stopped Dominguez and arrested her for theft.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Missing Idaho woman found deceased near 4th of July Pass

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - An Idaho woman who was reported missing earlier in the week was found deceased near 4th of July Pass Thursday. Janelle M. Burchfield had been last seen exiting a car in the area of 4th of July Pass on Monday. Deputies responded to search the area but were not able to find her.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
'Unruly' passenger killed after exiting Lyft on SR-18

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says a 43-year-old University Place man was killed early Saturday morning after he exited the Lyft he was in on the shoulder of northbound I-5 at SR-18. According to state patrol, the Lyft picked up the wrong passenger from the Cheers Bar and Grill in Tacoma. The passenger became unruly and started taking off his clothes.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
Police: Do you recognize this armed robbery suspect?

RENTON, Wash. — Renton police are asking for help in identifying an armed robbery suspect. Police said at 6:45 p.m. on March 13, an armed assailant approached a person sitting in their car at a laundromat located at 1222 Bronson Way North, placed a gun to the person’s head and told them to get out.
RENTON, WA
Public Safety
Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lynnwood couple tied up while suspects burglarize home

LYNNWOOD, Wash. – Police are searching for suspects who tied up a couple while burglarizing their Lynnwood home late Wednesday night. The burglary has led officers to say they believe this could be part of something bigger. It started Wednesday night around 9:40 p.m. when the two suspects shattered...
LYNNWOOD, WA

