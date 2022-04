It’s Silver Knights week as the Stockton Heat kicked off their first of three games against Henderson on Wednesday night. They will play each other three times in a four-night span and they are not going to be easy games by any means. The Silver Knights have been one of the Heat’s tougher opponents with the season series sitting at 2-3-1-0 going into this mid-week match-up. Thankfully, one more point was tacked onto the win column when the Heat beat the Silver Knights 4-3 in overtime in game one.

STOCKTON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO