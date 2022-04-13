ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmy Page Explains Why He Turned Down Collaboration for Ozzy Osbourne Album

By Chad Childers
 2 days ago
Earlier this month, within the discussion of the players on Ozzy Osbourne's next studio album, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith revealed that an invite had been extended to Jimmy Page as they sought the "holy trinity" of English guitar players, having already pulled in Jeff Beck and Eric Clapton...

