BALTIMORE -- — Aroldis Chapman's offspeed pitch was a bit high — and in a game that came down to the bullpens, it was Baltimore's unheralded group that prevailed. Chapman walked home the winning run in the 11th inning to give the Orioles a 2-1 victory over the New York Yankees on Friday night. Baltimore's bullpen was flawless, allowing just one batter to reach base in 5 2/3 innings — and even that hit was the result of an official scoring quirk.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 15 HOURS AGO