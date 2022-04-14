ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Explosive devices found in Wilder home; man detained

By Devin Bates, Ben Mitchell
 2 days ago

Wilder, VT — A Wilder man has been detained on federal charges after explosive devices were found inside his home in the village of Wilder.

The Vermont State Police Bomb Squad found and removed the devices, as well as potentially hazardous materials. No injuries were reported.

William Hillard, a 51-year-old resident of the home, faces a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and a charge of possessing a destructive device. Investigations into possession of the explosive devices are ongoing, police said. Hillard has a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.

State troopers and officers from the Hartford Police Department were called to the home late Wednesday morning. Residents in the residential neighborhood were asked to shelter in place while officers investigated.

The Hartford Police Department and Vermont State Police were assisted by the FBI, and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

