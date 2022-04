Some drivers like to put the pedal to the metal, but there are some people in Mississauga that repeatedly have that need for speed. In a news release posted on March 24, the City of Mississauga announced that according to data they collected from their Automated Speed Enforcement cameras from 12 streets in school area community safety zones, 451 people were found to be speeding more than once in 2021.

