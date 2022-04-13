ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring into the Easter season with must-have sweet treats

Glendale Independent
Glendale Independent
 2 days ago

(BPT) - The big blooms, adorable baby animals and sunshine-filled days are worthy of celebration this spring. Stock up on must-have treats so you’re ready to host gatherings with loved ones, stuff colorful eggs for an egg hunt or create the tastiest Easter basket ever.

These five sweet treats will bring smiles to any occasion this spring season:

Sweets for gifting and hosting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dqivu_0f8BI3M000

Made with smooth milk chocolate and crunchy hazelnut pieces, each Ferrero Rocher is an indulgent treat worth savoring. Available for a limited time, the Ferrero Rocher Bunny Gift Box features 13 fine Ferrero Rocher hazelnut chocolates and is the perfect centerpiece to display while hosting Easter guests, or give as a thoughtful gift, if you’re attending a gathering and want to show your appreciation.

Wow with eye-catching basket treats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wL85I_0f8BI3M000

Celebrate Easter in a big way with Keebler’s new Keebler Bunny Cookie , featuring the brand’s iconic shortbread recipe baked into a fun 6-inch bunny shape and dipped in Keebler Fudge. Available only for a limited time, Keebler’s Bunny Cookie, dipped in fudge adds a fun twist to Easter centerpieces and unique bunny baskets for kids.

Two treats in one

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puv0k_0f8BI3M000

Kinder Joy is the perfect way to dial up the fun of a traditional egg hunt this Easter! One half of each egg contains two layers of milky sweet cream topped with two crispy cocoa wafer bites. The other half of the egg contains an exciting surprise toy. In addition to being sold in singles, the eggs are available in a Kinder Joy 4 Pack, perfect for gifting, as well as a Kinder Joy 6 pack, which is great to use for egg hunts.

Cookies in adorable spring animal shapes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b5wzp_0f8BI3M000

Fun, fully frosted and ready for spring, Mother’s Springtime Circus Animal Cookies are shaped like chicks, bunnies, butterflies and duckies. Available for a limited time, each sugar cookie is sprinkled with rainbow nonpareils. Baked with care, these crunchy cookies offer the irresistible taste of sweet frosting and sprinkles. They make a tasty snack at work, an afternoon pick-me-up at school or a late-night treat.

Creamy mints in pretty pastels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0at7zK_0f8BI3M000

Breathtakingly delicious, Fannie May ® Mint Meltaways ® have been a fan favorite since they were introduced in 1963. The Spring Mint Meltaways are all dressed up for the season, featuring green, pink and yellow creamy pastel wrapped around a delicious mint chocolate center. Gift to loved ones and keep a box for yourself to celebrate every beautiful day of spring.

