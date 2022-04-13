ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germantown, TN

Dual Immunotherapy Improves PFS in Melanoma Resistant to Anti-PD-1

By Mike Bassett
MedPage Today
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS -- Nivolumab (Opdivo) plus ipilimumab (Yervoy) improved outcomes compared with ipilimumab alone for patients with advanced melanoma who have primary resistance to PD-1 inhibitors, a randomized study found. While median progression-free survival (PFS) was similar between the two arms of the trial, at 3 months and 2.7...

www.medpagetoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Third dose of COVID-19 vaccine significantly increases immune responses in most patients with multiple myeloma

Most immunocompromised people with a blood cancer called multiple myeloma benefited from a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines, a promising sign after it was shown that two doses tended to not be sufficient for them. However, some people with multiple myeloma still remained vulnerable and may need a fourth dose or antibody treatments as restrictions lift and new variants emerge, according to a fast-tracked study in Cancer Cell.
CANCER
MedicineNet.com

What Percent of Neck Biopsies Are Cancer?

Most neck masses are noncancerous, but persistent, continuously growing neck mass requires a neck biopsy. Nearly 75 percent of lateral neck biopsies done in patients older than 40 years of age are cancerous. This is because only suspicious neck masses are biopsied. The incidence of head and neck squamous cell...
CANCER
Nature.com

Harnessing natural killer cells for cancer immunotherapy: dispatching the first responders

Natural killer (NK) cells have crucial roles in the innate immunosurveillance of cancer and viral infections. They are 'first responders' that can spontaneously recognize abnormal cells in the body, rapidly eliminate them through focused cytotoxicity mechanisms and potently produce pro-inflammatory cytokines and chemokines that recruit and activate other immune cells to initiate an adaptive response. From the initial discovery of the diverse cell surface receptors on NK cells to the characterization of regulatory events that control their function, our understanding of the basic biology of NK cells has improved dramatically in the past three decades. This advanced knowledge has revealed increased mechanistic complexity, which has opened the doors to the development of a plethora of exciting new therapeutics that can effectively manipulate and target NK cell functional responses, particularly in cancer patients. Here, we summarize the basic mechanisms that regulate NK cell biology, review a wide variety of drugs, cytokines and antibodies currently being developed and used to stimulate NK cell responses, and outline evolving NK cell adoptive transfer approaches to treat cancer.
CANCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Germantown, TN
Health
City
Germantown, TN
State
Tennessee State
State
Connecticut State
Local
Tennessee Health
biospace.com

Jazz Doses First Patient in Broad Trial for Promising Cancer Drug

Jazz Pharmaceuticals announced that the first patient in its EMERGE-201 Phase II clinical trial has been dosed. The trial is evaluating the therapeutic zepzelca (lurbinectedin) as a monotherapy in patients with urothelial carcinoma, large cell neuroendocrine carcinoma of the lung and homologous recombination deficient (HRD) tumors. In June 2020, the...
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

New Study Finds Pfizer and Moderna mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines Safe for High-Risk Patients

First comprehensive trial in patients with impaired immunity shows that mRNA-based Covid-19 vaccines are well tolerated. Spare a thought for patients with impaired immunity during the Covid-19 pandemic. Their condition puts them at high risk of severe complications from Covid-19, but also creates uncertainty about the safety and effectiveness of the available vaccines that could protect them.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Upworthy

A new form of cancer therapy could totally wipe out advanced ovarian & colorectal tumors in 6 days

Bioengineering researchers have developed a new cancer therapy that can completely destroy advanced ovarian and bowel tumors in just six days. Clinical trials are scheduled to begin in the next few months, but results documented on mice were described as "very exciting." The research study, co-authored by Omid Veiseh, Amanda Nash, and colleagues from Rice, the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, the University of Virginia, and others, were published online on Science Advances earlier this month. Avenge Bio, a startup based in Massachusetts and co-founded by Veiseh, has licensed the new technology, the Rice University Office of Public Relations reports.
CANCER
biospace.com

New Therapies Bring Meaningful Life Extension to Pancreatic Cancer Patients

The tide is starting to turn in pancreatic cancer, finally bringing the kind of advances that have been seen in other types of cancers to this difficult-to-treat condition. Speakers at the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference’s session on pancreatic cancer, sponsored by the Maxim Group and M-Vest, acknowledged the exceptional challenges while extolling advances in immune-based therapies, combination approaches, novel molecules and new delivery vehicles for checkpoint inhibitors.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Melanoma#Bristol Myers Squibb#Immunotherapy#Pfs#Ipilimumab#Mph
Reuters

U.S. FDA approves new Bristol Myers cancer immunotherapy

(Reuters) - Bristol Myers Squibb Co said on Friday that U.S. regulators approved the first drug in a new class of cancer immunotherapies as an initial treatment for advanced melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer. The company said it expects the treatment to eventually garner annual sales of more...
CANCER
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Aeglea Stock Jumps On Inherited Metabolic Disease Data, Partial Hold Lifted On Gilead's 2 Blood Trials, Early Data From Novartis' KRAS Inhibitor And More

The FDA identified deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and/or post-marketing requirements related to Myovant Sciences and Pfizer Myfembree for endometriosis-associated pain. Takeda Pharmaceutical's Phase 3 SHP643-301 Takhzyro (lanadelumab) study in kids ages 2 to 12 has met its objectives for hereditary angioedema. Here's a roundup of top developments in...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

CAR T cells suppress GI solid tumor cells, without toxicity to healthy tissue, in preclinical research

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells can be remarkably effective in treating leukemias and lymphomas, but there are no successful immunotherapies for neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) and gastrointestinal cancers (GICs) yet. Researchers at Penn Medicine have discovered that CAR-T cells directed to a tumor antigen, CDH17, a cell surface marker expressed on both NETs and GICs but also found on healthy tissues, eliminated GICs in several preclinical models without toxicity to normal tissues in multiple mouse organs, including the small intestine and colon. The results from this study, the first to target CDH17 in neuroendocrine tumors, suggest a new class of tumor associated antigens accessible to CAR-T cells in tumors but sequestered from CAR-T cells in healthy tissues.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Nature.com

Axicabtagene ciloleucel as first-line therapy in high-risk large B-cell lymphoma: the phase 2 ZUMA-12 trial

High-risk large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) has poor outcomes with standard first-line chemoimmunotherapy. In the phase"‰2, multicenter, single-arm ZUMA-12 study (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT03761056) we evaluated axicabtagene ciloleucel (axi-cel), an autologous anti-CD19 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, as part of first-line treatment in 40"‰patients with high-risk LBCL. This trial has completed accrual. The primary outcome was complete response rate (CRR). Secondary outcomes were objective response rate (ORR), duration of response (DOR), event-free survival (EFS), progression-free survival (PFS), overall survival (OS), assessment of safety, central nervous system (CNS) relapse and blood levels of CAR T"‰cells and cytokines. The primary endpoint in efficacy-evaluable patients (n"‰="‰37) was met, with 78% CRR (95% confidence interval (CI), 62"“90) and 89% ORR (95% CI, 75"“97). As of 17"‰May 2021 (median follow-up, 15.9"‰months), 73% of patients remained in objective response; median DOR, EFS and PFS were not reached. Grade"‰â‰¥3 cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and neurologic events occurred in three patients (8%) and nine patients (23%), respectively. There were no treatment-related grade"‰5 events. Robust CAR T-cell expansion occurred in all patients with a median time to peak of 8"‰days. We conclude that axi-cel is highly effective as part of first-line therapy for high-risk LBCL, with a manageable safety profile.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Natural antibodies found in tumors could point the way toward improved immunotherapy

Immunotherapies for cancer rely on recruiting the patient's immune system, but they still fall far short of tapping into the entire arsenal of the body's natural defenses. In fact, most such therapies draw on one type of immune defense: the ability of T cells to battle the tumor. A new study at the Weizmann Institute of Science, published in Cell, paves the way toward an immunotherapy that will exploit a different, previously unused immune system weapon: naturally produced antibodies.
CANCER
Nature.com

Thermosensitive hydrogel releasing nitric oxide donor and anti-CTLA-4 micelles for anti-tumor immunotherapy

Due to their autosynchronous roles in shaping the anti-tumor immune response, complex immune regulatory networks acting both locally within the tumor microenvironment as well as in its draining lymph nodes play critical roles in the cancer immunotherapy response. We describe herein a thermosensitive co-polymer hydrogel system formed from biocompatible polymers gelatin and PluronicÂ® F127 that are widely used in humans to enable the sustained release of a nitric oxide donor and antibody blocking immune checkpoint cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein-4 for efficient and durable anti-tumor immunotherapy. By virtue of its unique gel formation and degradation properties that sustain drug retention at the tumor tissue site for triggered release by the tumor microenvironment and formation of in situ micelles optimum in size for lymphatic uptake, this rationally designed thermosensitive hydrogel facilitates modulation of two orthogonal immune signaling networks relevant to the regulation of the anti-tumor immune response to improve local and abscopal effects of cancer immunotherapy.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Noncancerous chest CT features for predicting survival in stage I lung cancer

According to ARRS' American Journal of Roentgenology (AJR), noncancerous imaging markers on chest CT performed before stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) improve survival prediction, compared with clinical features alone. "In patients undergoing SBRT for stage I lung cancer," explained corresponding author and 2019 ARRS Scholar Florian J. Fintelmann, "higher coronary...
CANCER
Nature.com

An allosteric inhibitor against the therapy-resistant mutant forms of EGFR in non-small cell lung cancer

Epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) therapy using small-molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) is initially efficacious in patients with EGFR-mutant lung cancer, although drug resistance eventually develops. Allosteric EGFR inhibitors, which bind to a different EGFR site than existing ATP-competitive EGFR TKIs, have been developed as a strategy to overcome therapy-resistant EGFR mutations. Here we identify and characterize JBJ-09-063, a mutant-selective allosteric EGFR inhibitor that is effective across EGFR TKI-sensitive and resistant models, including those with EGFR T790M and C797S mutations. We further uncover that EGFR homo- or heterodimerization with other ERBB family members, as well as the EGFR L747S mutation, confers resistance to JBJ-09-063, but not to ATP-competitive EGFR TKIs. Overall, our studies highlight the potential clinical utility of JBJ-09-063 as a single agent or in combination with EGFR TKIs to define more effective strategies to treat EGFR-mutant lung cancer.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Combination immunotherapy treatment effective before lung cancer surgery

Combination immunotherapy with the anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody durvalumab and other novel agents outperforms durvalumab alone in the neoadjuvant (pre-surgical) setting for early-stage non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC), researchers from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center reported today at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022. The...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy