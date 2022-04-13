Looking for the perfect Mother's Day gift? There's a book for every mom

(BPT) - Purchasing gifts can be the best and worst part of every holiday; particularly when you’re buying for someone as special as Mom. The woman that likely asks for nothing … but deserves everything.

Is it OK to buy her earrings two years in a row? Does she already have that sweater in a similar color? Are slippers a boring gift? The pressure is real.

Luckily, there is one simple solution for every woman — every person! — in your life. Books.

Inspiring and educational, affordable and thoughtful, a good book can appeal to people of all ages, with a wide range of interests, hobbies and passions.

From nature lovers and adventurers to crafters and entertainers, National Geographic offers a gorgeous selection of books that will honor whatever makes Mom uniquely your mom. All you need to do is pick the one that’s right for her:

1. Artists and crafting queens: 1001 Ways to Be Creative

Show your mother you celebrate her inner artist with this interactive “list book” to help her unleash her inner genius. Hundreds of ideas — that might take a few minutes or hours — reveal ways she can find the time and energy to play, dream, imagine and explore. Packed with practical tips and suggestions for creative outlets and new activities, plus thought-provoking quotes and interactive prompts, this energizing, beautifully illustrated book will help inspire your mother’s next art project, storytelling venture, innovative thinking and more. You could accompany the book with an assortment of supplies for her favorite art or craft.

2. Mothers who love all things beautiful: Simply Beautiful Photographs

This book is a spectacular visual journey capturing amazing photographs from portraits and animals to landscapes, seascapes, nature and more from National Geographic’s renowned image collection. Award-winning photographer Annie Griffiths culled these images to reflect variations on the universal theme of beauty. Now in a mini easy-to-hold edition, the chapters are organized around aesthetic concepts that create beauty in photography: Light, Composition, Moment (Gesture and Emotion), Motion, Palette and Wonder. Your mother will enjoy exploring the concepts through brief essays and spectacular photographs that speak for themselves.

3. Entertainment mavens: The New Sotheby's Wine Encyclopedia

If your mother enjoys food, wine and all things entertaining, she'll be entranced by this fully updated 800-page edition of Sotheby's Wine Encyclopedia. Beautifully illustrated with over 400 images and 100 brand-new National Geographic maps, this definitive guide is arranged geographically to highlight regions and climates that produce the best vintages, reflecting trends in the dynamic world of wine and written by experts around the globe. From Europe to the Mediterranean, each page is packed with information about flavor notes, vineyards, tasting room guides, grape know-how and special information on unique varietals — plus top wines organized by maker and year. It also includes a taste chart, food pairings, expert sommelier tips and thousands of recommendations for the latest and greatest reds, whites and rosés. This is a fabulous gift to pair with a special bottle of wine to share with your mom as you look through the book together.

4. Nature enthusiasts: Backyard Guide to Birds of North America

Geared to entertain and educate casual and experienced birdwatchers alike, this completely revised guide explores 150 of the most common and interesting birds in North America, along with information about tools your Mom would need to attract them wherever she lives. The comprehensive and beloved guide is clearly organized by family and offers helpful identification tips, behavior, vocal descriptions and more. The new edition features a "Backyard Basics" section from the world's most prolific birdwatcher, Noah Strycker, with tips on attracting and feeding your mom's favorite birds and creating bird-friendly landscapes. You could even pair this book with a new bird feeder or bird bath for her yard.

5. Weekend wanderers: 1000 Perfect Weekends

Is your mother always looking for her next adventure, or does she dream of a getaway but seems unsure where to go? Either way, this guide is packed with innovative ideas and amazing photos featuring 1,000 dream weekend escapes — from sunny beach retreats and lush mountain idylls to exotic city sojourns around the world. This practical, inspiring book will help your mom plan her next quick escape (with or without your father), with unique itineraries illustrated with dramatic National Geographic photos. Divided by theme and interest including nature parks, country weekends, mountain retreats, traveling with pets and more, this fun-packed guide offers adventures your mother can experience in 36-72 hours. Examples include: camping with wild horses on Maryland's Assateague Island, driving through Italy's "Chocolate Valley," skating the world's largest ice rink at Ottawa's winter festival and an R&R weekend at a renowned Napa Valley spa. She'll also find over 50 top-10 lists, including the best places to go antiquing, the most relaxing spas and the top museums in the world.

Select the book you know will spark your mother's interest and excitement the most to inspire her next project, passion or adventure. If you're lucky, she may just want to bring you along.