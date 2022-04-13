ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

My Seven Shows: Malika Andrews

By Mara Reinstein
emmys.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf accountants are frazzled during tax season, imagine how Malika Andrews feels on the cusp of the NBA playoffs. As the host of NBA Today on ESPN, she's live every afternoon at 3 p.m. ET to breathlessly detail all the league's news. Then she likes to head out to a game...

www.emmys.com

Comments / 0

Decider.com

76ers vs. Raptors Live Stream: Time, Schedule, Where To Watch The 76ers-Raptors Series Online

The Philadelphia 76ers host the Toronto Raptors in Game 1 of their hotly anticipated first-round series! How competitive is the Eastern Conference? The 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Boston Celtics all finished the regular season at 51-31, only two games behind the top-seeded Miami Heat (53-29). Despite a successful regular season, Philadelphia finds itself in the 4/5 matchup against the always dangerous Toronto Raptors. Can Joel Embiid, James Harden, and rising star Tyrese Maxey lead the 76ers to victory? Time will tell. From game times to live stream info, here’s how to watch the 76ers/Raptors series live online. WHAT TIME DOES 76ERS/RAPTORS GAME 1...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WausauPilot

Preview capsules for the first round of the NBA playoffs

No. 1 MIAMI HEAT (53-29) vs. No. 8 ATLANTA HAWKS (43-39) Season series: Heat, 3-1. Story line: Miami went out and added Kyle Lowry to the mix last summer, pairing him with Jimmy Butler and an array of shooters with an eye on contending for a title. So far, so good, but the Heat season won’t be measured by anything that happened in the regular season. Atlanta already has won a pair of Game 7-type games, topping Charlotte and then winning at Cleveland in the play-in tournament to earn the No. 8 seed. Clint Capela’s knee injury is going to be a major question for the Hawks, who have also been without John Collins. The Hawks have won 19 of their last 28 games so they should be brimming with confidence. The Heat have been resting for a week, a fortunate time for them since they were without center Bam Adebayo while he was in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
NBA
CinemaBlend

Thandiwe Newton Reportedly Heading To Rehab Facility After Magic Mike 3 Exit, Split From Husband

Channing Tatum’s Magic Mike 3, described by the actor as “the Super Bowl of stripper movies,” is currently in production. However, the long-awaited, Tatum-led sequel recently experienced a casting shake-up after Thandiwe Newton dropped out of the proceedings. In Warner Bros.’ official statement, it was said that this is due to “family reasons,” while sources also initially claimed that her exit was due to a dust-up with Tatum. Now, it would seem that in the aftermath of that situation and her split from her husband, Newton is reportedly heading to rehab.
CELEBRITIES

