You may already be aware of the moderate reduction in required minimum distributions (RMDs) as a result of the new life expectancy tables issued by the IRS in 2021. The new tables used to compute the RMDs beginning in 2022 are likely to result in a smaller income tax bill for you. But if you don’t yet need the money you’re required to withdraw, you may consider the tax hit a nuisance. Can the money you’re forced to withdraw be put to more productive use?

INCOME TAX ・ 8 DAYS AGO