Celebrating the Opening of PrioirtyOne Senior Center

The University of South Florida celebrated the opening of the Bellini Center for Talent Development on Thursday (today) at the Tampa campus. Named after local philanthropists Arnie and Lauren Bellini, the center is intended to further increase career opportunities for USF graduates while providing Tampa Bay businesses with a talent pipeline of employees uniquely prepared to meet their needs through a three-year-plus certification program, according to USF. The center was made possible by a $10.6 million donation from the Bellinis. Unlike other career-development programs, the Bellini Center will rely on business executives to lead workshops addressing the hard and soft skills they want to see in future employees, such as writing refined resumés and can provide one-day internships. The center is specifically for the students in the Muma College of Business.

