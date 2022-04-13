ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corey Taylor Stops Slipknot Show Mid-Song to Direct Medics to Injured Fan

By Joe DiVita
 2 days ago
Deep into Slipknot's set in Winnipeg, Manitoba in Canada on April 11, Corey Taylor brought the show to a halt mid-song in an effort to direct medical personnel toward a fan who had apparently been injured in the pit. The incident occurred while the band, who are out on...

#Medics#Heavy Metal#North American#Knotfest Roadshow
97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

