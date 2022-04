ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan and presiding officers of the Maryland General Assembly gathered together to sign 79 bills into law Tuesday. “This was truly a historic session,” Senate President Bill Ferguson said. Lawmakers and the governor met at the State House to enact a variety of changes in the state after the 90-day legislative session came to an end at midnight. “We’re fueling the economic recovery from the ground up and are reinforcing the very foundation of our economy: Maryland families,” House Speaker Adrienne Jones said. Most of the major priorities had passed ahead of the deadline, including the largest tax...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO