Madison County, AL

Countdown continues to Space Command decision

 2 days ago

Garrison Commander Col. Glenn Mellor is expecting a decision soon on the fate of Space Command’s move to Redstone Arsenal. “Hopefully in a few weeks, we will hear something,” he said...

AL.com

Don’t move Space Command to Alabama, Colorado leaders tell Biden

Keep U.S. Space Command in Colorado Springs. That was the message Colorado’s congressional delegation made loud and clear in a letter delivered to President Joe Biden Tuesday. “We remain deeply troubled that the decision to relocate USSPACECOM undermined the two most important factors for any critical basing decision: protecting...
COLORADO STATE
WAFF

Bipartisan delegation urges Biden to keep Space Command in Colorado Springs, cites need for stability amid Russian invasion

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A bipartisan delegation is again urging President Joe Biden to reverse a decision under the previous administration to relocate the U.S. Space Command from Colorado Springs to Alabama. The entire Colorado delegation sent a letter to Biden Tuesday citing the ongoing Russian invasion as reason...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
TheStreet

Air Force Lab Launches Hypersonic Research Rocket

The U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory launched a hypersonic research rocket Monday evening from the NASA Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. The move comes as the U.S. continues to play catch up with Russia in the development of hypersonic weapons. Earlier Monday, President Joe Biden confirmed that Russia had used...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia formally warns US to stop giving weapons to Ukraine or face ‘unpredictable consequences’

Russia sent a formal letter to the U.S. this week warning it to stop sending weapons to Ukraine or it would face “unpredictable consequences.”. The letter, which was reviewed by and first reported by The Washington Post on Thursday, accused the U.S. and NATO of “adding fuel” to the conflict in Ukraine by sending “most sensitive” weapons shipments there.
POLITICS

