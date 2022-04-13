UTSA Football Spring Practice Recap

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M softball team will be on the road this weekend to face No. 14 Tennessee in a three game series. It will be a homecoming for Aggie freshman Cayden Baker who is from Knoxville. She played for four years at Powell High School and played club softball for the Tennessee Mojo. Baker expects to have a lot of family and friends at the games this weekend. “On my pass list I have about 30 right now. My mom bought 40 tickets for Saturday and she has all of them gone so I am expecting a bunch of people,” Baker said. “I know a lot of the Tennessee fans. They’re all like we’ll cheer for you but will not cheer for A&M which is fair but I’m looking forward to it. I know there is going to be a lot of people there.”

