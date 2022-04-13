ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Is 45 The Most Honest Alive?

Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs seen on Gutfeld!, US Congress (FL-7) Conservative Candidate Cory Mills, Host of Lawrence Jones...

radio.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

MSNBC silent as Joy Reid continues pattern of controversial and bizarre remarks

Joy Reid’s MSNBC colleagues are silent as she continues her pattern of controversial and often bizarre or hateful remarks on the liberal network. On Monday, during an interview with failed New York City Mayoral candidate Maya Wiley, the MSNBC host made a comparison between Senate Republicans opposing Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson and past segregationists, the Dixiecrats.
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Chris Wallace says he quit Fox News for CNN+ because he 'no longer felt comfortable' with coverage of 2020 results and reveals he complained to bosses about Tucker Carlson's January 6 documentary

Chris Wallace has revealed he quit Fox News for CNN+ over his discomfort at the conservative network's coverage of the 2020 election results and January 6 riots. Speaking to the New York Times Sunday, Wallace, 74, also revealed he'd spent much of last year looking for a new job, before being poached by CNN to join its new streaming service in December 2021.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gutfeld
Daily Mail

Five Democratic Senators including Krysten Sinema launch bipartisan bill to BLOCK Biden lifting Title 42 unless there is a plan in place to secure the border

A bipartisan group of senators, led by Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, will propose a new bill on Thursday that would prevent the Biden administration from lifting Title 42 without a plan in place to stop an expected surge of migrants at the border. Republicans oppose ending the public health order that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Congress#The Fox News Channel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
Variety

Fox News’ Ratings Surprise: ‘The Five’ Keeps Outperforming Primetime

Click here to read the full article. Everyone’s talking about this week’s furor at the Oscars — even the hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five.” On Monday afternoon, regulars Greg Gutfeld, Dana Perino, Jesse Watters and Jeanine Pirro held forth with guest Piers Morgan — the British journalist and TV host who has demonstrated a proclivity for getting into celebrity feuds — sitting in a chair typically reserved for someone with more liberal political views. In the show’s opening segment, however, politics went out the window. Today was a day to discuss Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock the previous...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

95 House Republicans send letter to Merrick Garland demanding a special counsel be appointed to investigate Hunter Biden to ensure there is 'no undue influence' from the White House

A group of 95 House Republicans has written Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding he name a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, accusing the AG of having a conflict of interest on the matter. The letter cites an ongoing federal probe into Hunter's taxes and finances, accusing him of using...
U.S. POLITICS
Deadline

Fox News Tops March And First Quarter Cable Ratings; CNN Rises In Ukraine-Dominated Breaking News Month

Click here to read the full article. Fox News topped the March ratings as well as the first quarter of 2022, while CNN saw its ratings rise in the past month, dominated by coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Fox News averaged 2.86 million viewers in primetime, up 19% from the same month a year earlier. MSNBC averaged 1.28 million, down 29%, and CNN averaged 1.22 million, up 1%. In the 25-54 demo, Fox News averaged 529,000, up 41%, while CNN posted 366,000, up 25%, and MSNBC was at 183,000, down 23%. The figures are from Nielsen and were released by Fox...
ECONOMY
CinemaBlend

Chris Cuomo Is Going After CNN For A Ton Of Money After 'Smear Campaign,’ Ropes In Pal Don Lemon, Jake Tapper And More

Chris Cuomo, former reporter at CNN and brother of former Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo, was fired from the cable news channel in December of last year. Months later, the previous TV mainstay has filed arbitration paperwork against the network, arguing that his firing was not justified and that it was a “smear campaign” to destroy his name in the industry. He’s now asking the network for a whopping $125 million.
ENTERTAINMENT
Primetimer

The Five has become Fox News' most-watched show

The panel show has been No. 1 at Fox News for the past two quarters -- not the primetime shows helmed by Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity or Laura Ingraham. The Five's average viewership so far this year has been 3.68 million, edging out Carlson's 3.63 million. “I think we have really benefitted a lot from people working at home,” says Fox News senior vice president Megan Albano, who oversees the show and the network’s weekend programming.
TV SHOWS
Fox News

Fox News

735K+
Followers
151K+
Post
620M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy