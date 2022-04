In seeking the ample staff to cover the large amount of wilderness in Eagle County, volunteer rangers go a long way, literally, in helping the Forest Service each summer. The Forest Service will employ two wilderness rangers and one intern in 2022. Oftentimes, though, the Forest Service’s full-time wilderness rangers will be assigned to higher-level project work – work that’s deeper in the backcountry – so they won’t have as much capacity to be on all of the higher use trails, making contact with trail users on a daily basis.

EAGLE COUNTY, CO ・ 26 DAYS AGO