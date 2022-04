FINDLAY, Ohio — With a toss of 146 feet and one inch, Liberty-Benton's Izzy Granger won the Division-II discus state championship last year. Back for her final season, the goal is not only to repeat but throw even farther. Her eyes set on the school record of 150 and last night she did it, shattering it with a toss of 154.

