Where Darren McFadden lands among the best running backs of the last 60 years

By Taylor Jones
 3 days ago

Arkansas enjoyed a fun run of football during the mid-2000s when Darren McFadden, one of the most prolific, and game-changing running backs to ever play the game graced the gridiron every Saturday for the Razorbacks.

ESPN’s Bill Connelly recently released his list of the 100 best running backs in the last 60 years , with Darren McFadden earning the No. 35 spot.

Here’s the small blurb from Connelly when describing McFadden:

One of the most sought-after Arkansas recruits of the century, McFadden stayed in-state and backed up all hype. Over his last two seasons, he rushed for 3,477 yards and 30 touchdowns, caught 32 passes and even threw seven touchdowns passes as a Wildcat QB.

Darren McFadden was the No. 1 player in the state of Arkansas, and the No. 7 running back in the nation for the Class of 2005, and immediately made an impact. In three seasons as a Razorback, McFadden rushed for 4,590 yards on 785 carries with 41 touchdowns from 2005-07. He finished runner-up for the Heisman in 2006 and 2007, finishing behind Ohio State’s Troy Smith and Florida’s Tim Tebow respectively.

McFadden would go on to play in the NFL for ten seasons for two different teams. Drafted No. 4 overall in the 2008 Draft by the Oakland Raiders, McFadden would spend his first seven years in the league with the Raiders before concluding his career in 2017, capping a three-year stint with the Dallas Cowboys. McFadden would rush for 5,421 yards and 28 touchdowns while playing a total of 103 games over his NFL career.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

