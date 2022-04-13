ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Channel Kristin Cavallari and Pick Up Cargo Pants to Style This Spring

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Who knew that army-inspired cargo pants would stand the test of time and look chic in 2022? Kristin Cavallari just schooled Us on how to perfectly style a pair to make them look absolutely incredible. She recently snapped a pic of one of her latest #OOTD looks — and we instantly fell in love.

Inspired by her ensemble's standout army green bottoms, we desperately wanted to get our hands on our own pair. They're absolutely ideal for the warmer months, and we were hopeful that we would strike gold in our search. Just as we thought, we scored a pair of pants that look almost identical — and they're under $40 on Amazon !

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03sKXi_0f88MeYi00
DRESSMECB Women's High Waisted Cargo Jogger Pants Amazon
See it!

Get the DRESSMECB Women's High Waisted Cargo Jogger Pants for prices starting at $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

The key features we wanted to seek out in our version of the pants were a high waist, jogger-like silhouette and traditional army green shade. We were lucky to have all three of those check boxes squared away with these pants from DRESSMECB ! The baggier fit in the pant leg is an absolute dream, and combined with the fitted waist, these pants could be seriously slimming for so many different body types. If you're not too enamored with the green hue but dig the vibe of these pants, they're available in a slew of other shades for you to choose from!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1heGDG_0f88MeYi00
DRESSMECB Women's High Waisted Cargo Jogger Pants Amazon
See it!

Get the DRESSMECB Women's High Waisted Cargo Jogger Pants for prices starting at $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

Cavallari opted to rock her pants with a white bustier crop top and some brown strappy heels — and we love how she combined elevated, casual pieces to create a fun, fresh and modern outfit! You can do the same, but there are tons of other ways to make these pants shine . Wear them with a bodysuit, tuck a flowy blouse in or go for a band tee if you're feeling relaxed. Plus, if you want more army green pant options to scope out, we also adore this bestselling pair , these fitted cargo pants and this knit pair !

See it: Get the DRESSMECB Women's High Waisted Cargo Jogger Pants for prices starting at $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

Kristin Cavallari’s Colorist Suggests This Hair Rinse as a Shampoo Substitute

Read article

Not what you're looking for? Check out more styles from DRESSMECB and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don't forget to check out all of Amazon's Daily Deals !

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here !

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks , self tanners , Lululemon-style leggings
and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Wore the Cutest Bracelets in Her Yitty Shapewear Campaign — and They're Under $30

Lizzo's long-awaited shapewear line has finally arrived — bringing with it a slew of bright, playful and downright cheeky styles to accompany it. And while the body-hugging pieces might be the focal point of the collection, the brand's famed campaign shots also feature the singer in a beaded, Y2K-inspired accessory that's completely perfect for spring — and available to shop now for under $30, too.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

Rihanna's Latest Maternity Look Included a Hot Pink Feathered Minidress

Rihanna has continually served us with iconic maternity looks throughout her pregnancy. Her latest evening look is a switch-up from her signature bump-baring crop tops, sheer dresses, and lingerie dressing. The billionaire stepped out for dinner in Santa Monica wearing an ultra-minidress. Rihanna was spotted grabbing a bite at her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristin Cavallari
Vogue

Kim Kardashian Takes Ripped Jeans To A New Extreme

As with so many trends from the Y2K era over the past few years, shredded jeans have returned to the style spotlight in full force. The heavily-ripped, grated-down denim pieces of yesteryear, once favoured by the likes of Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyoncé, have been spotted on everyone from Bella Hadid to Katie Holmes. (They’ve also made an increasing return to the runways, too, appearing everywhere from the cult Berlin brand Ottolinger to Chanel.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Kate Middleton’s Skinny Jeans And White T-Shirt Look Is Definitely Too Casual For The Royals—But We Think It’s So Chic!

Kate Middleton has access to some of the most extravagant gowns in the world, but that doesn’t mean that she doesn’t love dressing down too. When the Duchess of Cambridge goes casual, she still manages to exude class and chicness, which is exactly what happened when she and husband Prince William visited Western Belize on March 21st, as part of their latest Caribbean tour to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cargo Pants#Channel Kristin Cavallari#Ootd#The Dressmecb
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For Kate Middleton's Body-Hugging Pink Dress—We Did A Double Take!

Kate Middleton is known for always looking polished, elegant, and absolutely regal. The 40-year-old royal is also known for wearing both luxury designers like Alexander McQueen and more affordable options from Zara (like that ultra-chic red blazer she wore last month)—and often re-wearing her wardrobe favorites. While the Duchess is always the epitome of class, she isn’t always one to shock us with her style choices. But she definitely wowed us when we saw the jaw-dropping metallic pink dress she wore on her latest royal tour!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
womansday.com

'Live' Fans Are Shocked Over Kelly Ripa's Dramatic Hair Transformation on Instagram

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest wore their Monday's best for the Live With Kelly and Ryan: After Oscar Show. On March 28, the ABC daytime TV talk show aired its annual special dedicated to the Academy Awards. In honor of this year's ceremony, Kelly wore a metallic lavender gown with puff sleeves and tiered frills. Ryan walked down their in-studio red carpet dressed in a velvet black and navy suit. The American Idol host completed his look with a black bowtie.
BEAUTY & FASHION
latest-hairstyles.com

15 Trendiest Haircuts & Colors for Spring 2022

Freshen up your look this Spring season with any one of these trendy hairstyles, haircuts and colors! You can try a classic and simple finish like bobs and lobs that never goes out of style. Or, you can add an extra oomph to your look with colors and shaved sides that will turn people’s heads, for sure.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Lululemon
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton Wears Shorts In Public For Only The 2nd Time In Over 10 Years – Photo

In a rare choice, Kate Middleton rocked leg-bearing khaki shorts during a royal outing in the Bahamas. Kate hasn’t been seen in shorts since 2019!. Skies out, thighs out! For Kate Middleton, navigating the balmy Bahamas weather while on an annual Caribbean tour with Prince William meant donning shorts publicly for the first time in years while attending a regatta at Montagu Beach. This is only the second time in over ten years that the duchess, 40, has chosen the cropped look; she was last seen rocking shorts back in 2019 while attending…a royal regatta. Though shorts may be a rarity for Kate, she’s certainly a stickler for consistency.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Halsey's Cutout Crystal Jumpsuit Comes With Seriously Flared Pants

Halsey made a statement at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. On March 22, the About Face creator pulled up to the award show in Los Angeles wearing a show-stopping Andres Sarda Swarovski-covered jumpsuit that commanded attention from every angle. The crystal top featured a black leather underwire and symmetrical cutouts, leaving Halsey's many tattoos on full display. Their outfit had hip cutouts and some seriously flared pants that put a fun spin on the traditional red carpet train. Styled by Law Roach, Halsey paired the outfit with metallic Stuart Weitzman platform heels, silver earrings, and metallic rings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa's jaw-dropping foyer inside $27million NY townhouse will give you chills

What a way to welcome guests! Kelly Ripa lives in the most beautiful $27million New York townhouse and even the entrance hall is sensational. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host has given fans a look at the impressive foyer of her NY pad in several Instagram posts - including a fabulous sneak peek during her 50th birthday celebrations in 2020.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Nicola Peltz’s Custom Valentino Couture Wedding Dress Was Like “A Work Of Art”

On 9 April, Nicola Peltz married Brooklyn Beckham at her Palm Beach family home wearing Valentino Haute Couture. Peltz’s stylist, Leslie Fremar, says the traditional-with-a-twist wedding gown is the most beautiful dress she has ever seen. This is a huge statement to make, considering Fremar is the woman behind the wardrobes of Demi Moore, Julianne Moore and Charlize Theron. The Hollywood dresser knows a good gown when she sees one. Even Peltz is in awe of this comment. “Coming from Leslie, that is incredible,” the bride told British Vogue, days before saying “I do”.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

121K+
Followers
16K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy