DOWAGIAC — After a slightly extended offseason due to weather cancellations and spring break, the Dowagiac baseball and softball teams were finally able to shake off the rust on Tuesday, sweeping Marcellus to begin the season 2-0. The baseball team made short work of the Wildcats with mercy-rule victories of 10-0 and 16-1, while softball took care of business in 14-7 and 11-1 wins.

DOWAGIAC, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO