Lake Travis ISD will dismiss students early March 21 in anticipation of severe weather, according to the district’s website. Classes will be let out two hours early, meaning elementary schools will release students at 1 p.m., and middle and high school students will be released at 2:10 p.m. Transportation services will run two hours early as well, but late runs are canceled, according to the district.

TRAVIS COUNTY, TX ・ 25 DAYS AGO