The old Imperial Schrade site finally has a new business coming in. What was just a slab of concrete on top of 91 acres will soon become the home of a marijuana production company called Cresco Labs. The company says that within around 18 months, expect the 380,000-square-foot facility to be built on land that has been vacant since 2016. Documents submitted predict this facility could bring nearly 700 jobs to the area.

ULSTER COUNTY, NY ・ 25 DAYS AGO