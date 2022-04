DELGADO COMMUNITY COLLEGE: Tours of the City Park campus of Delgado Community College, 615 City Park Ave., New Orleans, will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 24 and from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. March 26. Faculty members from the allied health, science lab technology, sign language, computer information technology, culinary, hospitality, business and nursing programs will be on hand. Science and STEM programs will be highlighted from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. March 24 at the west bank campus, 2600 Gen. Meyer Ave., and from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. March 25 at the City Park campus. The mechatronics, welding and precision machining programs will be highlighted from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. March 23 at the River City site, 709 Churchill Parkway, Avondale. To sign up, visit www.dcc.edu.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 24 DAYS AGO