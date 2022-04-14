ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Voices: Want to avoid chaotic airport queues this summer? Here’s a radical idea

By Helen Coffey
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UORbx_0f886KQ300

I am not a raving sadist, and so I didn’t experience a secret thrill at seeing queues of stressed-out holidaymakers snaking out of UK airport terminals this week, desperate to embark on long-awaited Easter holidays.

Nor did I feel a frisson of schadenfreude as the UK’s biggest airlines, easyJet and British Airways, pre-emptively axed numerous services in response to staff sickness and surging passenger demand.

I might, however, have noticed a whisper of relief wash over me as I saw one recruitment expert warn that these chaotic scenes at Britain’s aviation hubs might not subside for a full year . That’s how long it could take to address airports’ chronic staff shortage in the wake of the pandemic.

Why should I feel anything at all, you might ask? Well, in brief, because I won’t be getting on a plane myself this summer – nor for the rest of the year.

I am quite possibly the only travel editor in the country who has pledged to go flight-free since 2020.

My reasons for staying grounded are firmly environmental – having spoken to myriad climate scientists, experts and campaigners for my upcoming book on the topic, Zero Altitude (out 26 May) , I’m convinced we need to reassess our toxic relationship with flying and learn to travel by greener means wherever possible. Not to be a clanging eco-bore, but the unassailable fact is that the aviation industry is responsible for 860 million metric tonnes of carbon emissions annually; there’s a reason scientists say the quickest way to dramatically slash your carbon footprint is to fly less.

But even before the recent turbulence (pun intended) at airports across the land, which even saw unlucky passengers miss flights because they were stuck in hours-long security queues, I couldn’t help but feel a little smug about my choice every time a friend told me about a disastrous flight delay or a nightmare case of lost luggage (OK, OK, maybe I am a raving sadist).

Let’s face it: even when things are going smoothly – an occurrence that feels increasingly rare – more often than not, the airport experience has more in common with an undiscovered Circle of Hell than the breezy, aspirational affair Heathrow marketing materials would have you believe.

Sure, it’s a quick (and usually cheap) way of getting somewhere. But only in terms of the actual flight time. Factor in getting to the airport (depending on where you live, usually an hour or more); the queue to check your bag; the wait for security (along with the indignity of removing your shoes, belt and jewellery and shoving your worldly toiletries into a clear plastic bag for all to see); the two or so hours you spend waiting around airside in what amounts to a giant, charmless shopping mall along with thousands of increasingly irate fellow travellers... and it doesn’t feel quite so swift after all. And that’s without the endless wait for luggage at the other end, plus the journey onwards – often another hour added on besides.

The longer I go without flying, in fact, the more I wonder how I ever tolerated it in the first place. Like a curmudgeonly old woman, I sneer from afar, grumbling under my breath about how unbearable I find Stansted and that it’s “inexplicable” that Luton Airport Parkway train station is not actually at the airport (and requires a separate bus transfer. Why? WHY??).

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment, sign up to our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter by clicking here

In comparison, my travels by train and ferry in the last three years have mainly filled me with unbridled joy. Jump on a sleeper train, for example, to Scotland or Cornwall, and you get to make your journey ensconced in a little travelling hotel room and wake up somewhere new, all without the hassle of passport control.

Hop aboard the Eurostar, and you can take as many liquids as you like, plastic bag be damned. Stroll onto a ferry bound for northern Spain, and the journey may be lengthy – but there are restaurants serving three-course meals, plush lounges with a separate bar, and the majesty of the sea beckons at every turn. I may have started out pledging to go flight-free in response to the climate crisis; I reckon I’ll continue to do it thanks to the sheer delight that slow travel brings.

So, if you’re worried about getting caught up in more travel chaos at UK airports this summer, my expert “hack” is simple but effective: ditch the flights entirely, and embrace a different pace of travel.

Helen Coffey is The Independent’s travel editor and author of Zero Altitude: How I Learned to Fly Less and Travel More (Flint, £16.99), available to pre-order now .

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Air Force

The United States has the largest defense budget in the world, spending over $778 billion on its armed forces in 2020. It also has more aircraft than the next five nations combined. All branches of the military fly some form of aircraft, including the Air Force, Marine Corps, Army, and Navy. With 13,247 aircraft, the […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Robb Report

Germany Impounds the World’s Largest Yacht After Establishing Links to a Russian Billionaire

Click here to read the full article. German authorities impounded the superyacht Dilbar on Wednesday in Hamburg, according to a tweet from the federal police. The vessel has been linked to Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, and is the world’s largest by volume. It was built by Germany’s Lürssen Yachts. The national police said in the tweet that, “through extensive investigations despite offshore concealment,” it found Dilbar is owned by Gulbakhor Ismailova, Usmanov’s sister. The US Treasury Department said that it was named after Usmanov’s mother, according to the Washington Post. The department estimates its value to be between $600 million and...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heathrow Airport#Luton Airport#Queues#Luggage#British Airways
The Independent

Bizarre sea creatures that look like ‘baby dragons and cheeseburgers’ caught by fisherman

A Russian fisherman has unearthed an array of bizarre sea creatures while sailing the Norwegian Sea, including specimens likened to a baby dragon and a cheeseburger.Roman Fedortsov has taken to posting pictures of his terrifying finds, his most recent catch being a lumpsucker, or lumpfish – a bluish-grey, ball-like fish with a sucker that enables it to stick to rocks.But one post, in particular, has caught people’s attention.A photo of a pinkish fish with a long, feathered tail and lacey wing-like fins went viral after commenters compared it to a baby dragon.The viral hit has amassed over 23,000 likes...
SCIENCE
Shropshire Star

William and Kate lead royals at Easter Sunday service

The Cambridges were joined by their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have joined other members of the royal family for the annual Easter Sunday service. William and Kate were accompanied by their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte as they stepped out in...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Spain
Country
Scotland
The Independent

Snowdon path ‘covered in human faeces’ as hundreds flock to mountain over Easter break

A Snowdon guide was “totally disgusted” after seeing the mountain’s paths covered in human faeces over the busy Easter weekend. With the UK getting the warmest days of the year so far this bank holiday weekend, visitors have been flocking to the scenic Snowdonia national park in Wales to make the most of the sun. But it meant Gemma Davies, a Snowdon guide, has had to help groups of people dodge human stool. Ms Davies led a sunrise hike up Wales’s highest mountain on Saturday morning and was shocked at what she encountered on the descent.She said she even saw...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Holidaymakers urged to wear face masks on Easter trips amid Covid fears

Holidaymakers are being encouraged to wear face masks during Easter breaks to avoid a resurgence in Covid cases. Cornwall Council has asked tourists to use face coverings and maintain social distancing due to the high number of Covid cases in the county.Between 8 April and 14 April, there were 2,355 confirmed cases across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, a decrease from the previous seven days. UK cases overall are also falling, with roughly 19,950 new infections recorded on 13 April. The council wants visitors to remain vigilant after the government lifted all official restrictions in February.In a Facebook post,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Archbishop has misunderstood aims of Rwanda migrants policy – Rees-Mogg

The Archbishop of Canterbury has misunderstood the aims of the Government’s plans to send migrants to Rwanda in criticising the new policy, a Cabinet minister has said.Plans announced by ministers this week have been deemed ungodly by religious leaders, with Justin Welby claiming sending migrants to the African country would not stand up to the scrutiny of the Lord.In his Easter sermon, the archbishop said “sub-contracting out our responsibilities, even to a country that seeks to do well, like Rwanda, is the opposite of the nature of God who himself took responsibility for our failures”.But Brexit opportunities minister Jacob Rees-Mogg...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Priti Patel was warned evidence behind Rwanda plan ‘highly uncertain’, as Home Office concerns made public

The top civil servant at the Home Office warned Priti Patel the evidence behind her plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda in order to deter people making the hazardous Channel crossing was “highly uncertain”.It was revealed on Friday the home secretary was forced to issue a rare “ministerial directive” – only the second at the Home Office since 1990 – in order to press ahead with the policy after objections were raised by the permanent secretary.But details of the concerns were not made public until Saturday evening when the Home Office published correspondence between the official, Matthew Rycroft,...
WORLD
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon reported to police over apparent breach of face mask law

Nicola Sturgeon has been reported to police after footage showed her apparently breaching Scotland’s Covid face mask law on the council election campaign trail.A video posted on social media appears to show Scotland’s first minister not wearing a mask during a visit to a barber’s in East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, on Saturday.There is currently a legal requirement to wear a face covering in most indoor public places in Scotland, including shops, public transport and hairdressers.In the video, Ms Sturgeon appears to be seen without a face covering as she mingles with customers and pats the head of a man in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe review: Did the story of the ‘Canoe Man’ really need to leave us this depressed?

In the past couple of years, ITV’s commitment to adapting any British true-crime story has taken them from the sombre gravity of Stephen, about murdered schoolboy Stephen Lawrence, and Des, a look at the capture of serial killer Dennis Nilsen, to the more eccentric: Hatton Garden, about a gang of old-timers robbing London’s diamond district, and their hit show, Quiz, the tale of the coughing major on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Where will this creative obsession end? A horrifying feature-length reconstruction of the life of the bloke who shoved a flare in his arse at the Euros...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Woman is first to be convicted over Just Stop Oil fuel depot blockades

A 64-year-old woman has become the first person to be convicted for her involvement in the wave of protests at fuel sites staged by activist group Just Stop Oil.Catherine Maclean was charged with aggravated trespass after an incident at an oil terminal in Thurrock last Wednesday.Maclean, of Hurstpierpoint, Hassocks, in West Sussex, was ordered to pay £409 in fines and costs after admitting the offence at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, Essex Police said.Just Stop Oil have launched a series of blockades of fuel terminals in southeast England and the Midlands since April 1 in a bid to force the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Weather Channel

Using mRNA Technology from COVID-19 Vaccines, UK Scientists May Have Discovered World's First Cure for Heart Attacks

UK scientists may have discovered the world's first cure for heart attacks using the same mRNA technology as COVID-19 vaccines. The human heart has no capacity to heal itself after a heart attack. But a new technique called genetic tracking — built on the same technology used to create Pfizer and Moderna's COVID vaccines — can help new heart cells replace the dead ones and instead of forming a scar, develop new muscle tissue.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Temperatures set to cool off over next few days, but sunshine to stay

The UK is set to see temperatures cool down from Monday after a warm and bright Easter weekend.Forecasters say Britons will still enjoy sunny dry conditions over the next week, but will feel temperatures drop back to around average for this time of year.It comes after Easter Friday saw the warmest day of the year so far, with 23.4C recorded in St James’s Park in London.Easter Sunday then saw temperatures slightly drop off, with the highest temperature reaching 20.2C in Northolt, west London.The Met Office said Easter Monday will see a “noticeable dip” in temperature as a cooler front arrives...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Spring brings ‘baby boom’ of tiny animals into RSPCA care

Spring has brought an influx of baby animals into RSPCA care in England and Wales.The “baby boom” is the result of a surge in calls for RSPCA officers and wildlife staff who attend to animals, such as birds, fox cubs and ducklings, in need of urgent care.One tiny fox cub is being looked after by staff at West Hatch Animal Centre in Somerset after it was found alone by concerned members of the public.Another litter of fox cubs was rescued by an off-duty vet who was out walking in Swaffham in Norfolk at the end of March.The vet took them...
ANIMALS
The Independent

The Independent

607K+
Followers
201K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy