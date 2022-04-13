Cherry blossoms in Mississippi? Yep, it's true!

The National Cherry Blossom Festival is returning with all its pageantry, Washington's unofficial re-emergence from two years of pandemic limits and closures. This year's cherry blossom trees will reach peak bloom between March 22 and 25, according to National Park Service estimates. The festival kicked off with a March 20 opening ceremony and runs through April 17, with concerts and other events, including a big parade on Saturday April 9. "Just a cherished gem to be able to see these blossoms," said Jean Baker who is visiting her daughter in the nation's capital for the first time in five years. "I really have been a great social distancer for the benefit of my 92-year-old dad, who I'm the primary caregiver for," Baker added. "So I have been so isolated, but I really do feel comfortable enough taking my mask off and enjoying, you know, sharing a smile or two." A similar event two years ago was dominated by questions about whether the festival would happen at all in the face of the steadily advancing COVID-19 virus. Sure enough, within days, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public health emergency and banned all mass gatherings. Festival organizers spent the month frantically coming up with safe long-distance ways for residents and visitors to enjoy the annual rite of spring, include a live Bloom Cam and virtual video tours. Local officials resorted to closing down streets and shutting Metro stations in order to keep crowds from gathering at the Tidal Basin to observe the pinkish blooms.

