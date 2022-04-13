ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Cherry blossoms in Mississippi? Yep, it's true!

wessonnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCherry blossoms aren't just blooming in the nation's capital and New York City. The city of Tupelo is blessed with numerous cherry blossom trees that are at their peak this time of year. Photo courtesy of Tupelo Parks and Recreation. Mississippi doesn’t always get a lot of love from...

www.wessonnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
Sioux City Journal

Cherry Blossom event marks DC’s pandemic comeback

The National Cherry Blossom Festival is returning with all its pageantry, Washington's unofficial re-emergence from two years of pandemic limits and closures. This year's cherry blossom trees will reach peak bloom between March 22 and 25, according to National Park Service estimates. The festival kicked off with a March 20 opening ceremony and runs through April 17, with concerts and other events, including a big parade on Saturday April 9. "Just a cherished gem to be able to see these blossoms," said Jean Baker who is visiting her daughter in the nation's capital for the first time in five years. "I really have been a great social distancer for the benefit of my 92-year-old dad, who I'm the primary caregiver for," Baker added. "So I have been so isolated, but I really do feel comfortable enough taking my mask off and enjoying, you know, sharing a smile or two." A similar event two years ago was dominated by questions about whether the festival would happen at all in the face of the steadily advancing COVID-19 virus. Sure enough, within days, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public health emergency and banned all mass gatherings. Festival organizers spent the month frantically coming up with safe long-distance ways for residents and visitors to enjoy the annual rite of spring, include a live Bloom Cam and virtual video tours. Local officials resorted to closing down streets and shutting Metro stations in order to keep crowds from gathering at the Tidal Basin to observe the pinkish blooms.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
State
Mississippi State
Tupelo, MS
Lifestyle
City
Washington, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Tupelo, MS
Government
City
Tupelo, MS
State
Washington State
Anita Durairaj

This Kentucky ghost town used to belong to the Cherokees

The Old Southern Cherokee of Scuffletown and HendersonPicture by Chief Manfox, Southern Cherokee Nation of Kentucky; Wikimedia; Public Domain image. Scuffletown is the name of a ghost town located by the Ohio River in Henderson County in Kentucky. Its origin goes back to 1800 when a Shawnee man named Jonathan Thomas Scott opened a tavern with his full-blooded Cherokee wife.
KENTUCKY STATE
Popculture

Kroger Product Recalled in 17 States

If you have shopped at Kroger and purchased the store's Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix, check your cupboards and heed this recall. Continental Mills recalls the mix due to "potential foreign material contamination." According to the FDA, contamination is not something you want to swallow. "Continental Mills has issued a...
FOOD SAFETY
K945

Hummingbirds are Being Killed in Shreveport Due to This Mistake

There is Nothing Like Seeing a Hummingbird Zip Infront of You. I still get giddy when I spot one in the wild. It's just as exciting as seeing a shooting star. I love seeing hummingbird feeders around because it means that there is a chance that a hummingbird will make its presence known. There is something that we humans are doing that could put these beautiful creatures in danger.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Seen a Black Ladybug With Red Spots in Shreveport? Don’t Touch It

Spring is finally here! Everything is turning green again, pollen is in the air, and the bugs are out in force. This past weekend, I had the pleasure of hanging out at the Little League Ballfields in Vivian, Louisiana for the first of the "Sunday in the Country," concert series. I just happened to see this cute little emo Ladybug on the truck window, but after doing a little research I found out that this insect is not one you want to mess around with.
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cherry Blossoms#Cherries#Cherry Trees#Tupelo Parks
FOX 2

More Missouri counties find morel mushrooms this week

ST. LOUIS – More Missouri counties found morel mushrooms this week. Morel mushroom hunting season is in full swing. It usually starts in late March and goes until early May. Most hunters won’t share the locations of their best hunting spots, but there are some Facebook groups dedicated to the pursuit. The Missouri Morel Hunting Facebook […]
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Mashed

The 12 Absolute Best Fish Sandwiches In The US

As spring marks the return of sunshine, warm weather, and flowers, a just as meaningful return is the return of the fish sandwich for the Lenten season. Arguably the most ubiquitous of fast-food sandwiches is the Filet-O-Fish. First conceptualized in Ohio by Lou Groen, this beer-battered delight was first floated onto the menu to combat low hamburger sales during Lent (via the Smithsonian). Now some 60 years after Groen's initial recipe, this golden battered flaky delight has become much more than a Friday tradition; it is not only sold year-round, but has become a pop culture icon, inspired countless recipes and even good-natured feuds.
FOOD & DRINKS
actionnews5.com

Residents find KKK flyers in their driveways

“Now, when they say ‘our,’ they’re not talking about all of us. They’re talking about white people,” Winter said. “I was just so appalled, and I was so livid.”. We learned this was not an insolated incident. Dozens of homes up and down Tulane and Nesbit Road, a mix of races, had these bags.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Sheriff: Ashley McDonald’s remains found in burned house

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — Investigators remain tight-lipped about details surrounding the death of Ashley McDonald of Memphis, whose remains were discovered in a remote area of Mississippi and officially identified Wednesday. The Hickory Hill woman had been missing since November, when she was reportedly going to meet a man in Batesville, Mississippi. The car […]
TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Free gas giveaway for seniors to be held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A free gas giveaway for seniors and those with disabilities will be held in Jackson on Wednesday, March 23. The event will start at 11:00 a.m. at the Chuk Stop Food Mart located at 3165 Robinson Street. The organizers of the event are 90.1 FM WMPR, Coffee and Conversation and Wanda […]
JACKSON, MS
WDEF

Gov. Lee suspends food sales tax in Tennessee

NASHVILLE (WDEF) — Gov. Bill Lee has not pulled the trigger on a suspension of the state’s gas tax yet. However, he did announce the suspension of the state’s grocery tax for 30 days. The proposal was announced Thursday to “provide direct financial relief to Tennesseans” among...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy