A roughly $3.3 million project to address erosion along portions of the Columbus Riverwalk also will give folks more places to gather and sit near the water. The current erosion control structure, a wall of rock, dirt and wire, near the Synovus Centre will be replaced. A concrete wall will be erected, and between the new wall and the river, stadium and artificial turf sitting areas will be installed.

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 24 DAYS AGO