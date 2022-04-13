ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

Lawyer Laura Wasser Talks Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Divorce, Confirms Judge Can Rule on Kids’ TikTok Use

By Yana Grebenyuk
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
Laura Wasser, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Shutterstock (3)

Expert opinion. Kim Kardashian 's divorce attorney, Laura Wasser , addressed her client's high-profile divorce from Kanye West — starting with the rapper's decision to air out his issues on social media.

“There's no reason that you need to come out publicly and make statements about somebody when you're going through what should be a pretty private thing. I mean, ‘Hi, Kanye West,’” Wasser, 53, said during an interview with Bustle on Wednesday, April 13. “Forgetting my involvement with that, the whole world has watched [and thought] that's probably not the best way to go about things, particularly as a parent.”

The attorney has been representing Kardashian, 41, since the reality star filed for divorce from West , 44, in February 2021 following nearly seven years of marriage. Later that year, the Skims founder requested to be declared legally single and to restore her last name. Her wish was granted on March 2.

West, for his part, has previously expressed that he would like to make his relationship with Kardashian work . After the California native moved on with Pete Davidson in October 2021, the Yeezy designer used his social media to call out the relationship.

At the time, West also questioned why his 8-year-old daughter, North, was allowed to make her own account on TikTok , citing the age requirement for the app. “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?” West, who also shares Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with Kardashian, wrote via Instagram in February.

In response, the KKW Beauty founder called out West for his "constant attacks" in a rare public statement amid their divorce. "As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness," she explained in her own Instagram post at the time. "Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

The businesswoman continued: “I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

Wasser, for her part, offered some insight when it comes to how a child's access to the internet could play out during divorce proceedings. “You would tell the judge, ‘I don't want him on TikTok,’” she detailed on Wednesday. "The judge gets to decide, ‘Yes, you can be on. No, you can't. Can you put your kid on social media with you in a picture?’"

The lawyer's interview comes one month after Kardashian was declared legally single . A source exclusively told Us Weekly after the ruling that Kardashian is "truly happy" with her legal single status.

"It's a positive step forward in the divorce. Even though other issues are still being disputed, it's a huge weight off her shoulders," the insider shared last month. "She longs for the day when things finally calm down and Kanye accepts the reality of the situation, that she’s moved on and doesn’t want his drama interrupting her as she tries to move on with her life."

More recently, Kardashian revealed that there were periods of time after she filed for divorce that she had no contact with West. “We went about eight months without even speaking to each other at the beginning of the divorce. And then, you know, we started talking again and I went to the Donda premiere,” she said during an episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast on Tuesday, April 12. “I mean, he would still see the kids and stuff, him and I just took a minute of not talking and I think in all relationships, it'll be like that.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum noted that her relationship with West works well when "things are calm" between them. "We don't really communicate, but I think that's OK sometimes,” she added. “And I think that we will. We always will. That's just who I am. I spent a decade of my life with this person, and I just have so much love for him. So that'll never change, but it doesn't mean that they're the right one for you and that's OK too.”

Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kanye Just Confirmed What Everyone With Coachella Tickets Was Afraid Of—Say It Ain't So!

After threatening to do so before, Kanye West (legally known as Ye) has officially pulled out of his headlining slot at Coachella as fans have taken to social media to express their frustration and disappointment. The rapper, 44, was set to play on both Sundays (April 17th and 24th), but will no longer perform, as Coachella and other multiple outlets reported last week.
CELEBRITIES
