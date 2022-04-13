ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBQ Joint & Sports Bar ‘Brother Jimmy’s’ Closes Last NYC Location

By Claire Leaden
For the time since 1989 there is no longer a Brother Jimmy’s in NYC , once a go-to choice for New Yorkers for after work drinks or to catch the latest game. The location on Lexington & 31st St., its last in NYC, appears to have permanently closed on April 4, right after the Final Four NCAA game.

In a letter that seems to have been posted at their last remaining location in Murray Hill and has been circulating around social media , they cited the pandemic for the reason for closing.

“We have struggled with the decision to close for months now, but midtown Manhattan just has not sufficiently improved for us to continue.”

We truly wish to thank our legions of fans for having supported us for the past three plus decades (33 years to be exact).

They did say they hope to return one day “to our NYC home.”

Though an official closing statement doesn’t appear to have been shared by the business in a press release or on social media, the NYC address has already been eliminated from the “locations” page on their website , with their only restaurant remaining in Oxon Hill, Maryland, with a location in Nyack (about an hour from NYC) in the Palisades Mall and in Orlando, Floria forthcoming. Their NYC phone number is also no longer in service.

At one point there had once been locations in Manhattan, Long Island, White Plains, Stamford, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., Maryland, Chicago, West Palm Beach, Florida, Puerto Rico, and St. Maarten in the Caribbean, but over the years each has slowly but surely been closed.

An article published on local news website Westfair Online recently shared that Goldman has filed for bankruptcy .

