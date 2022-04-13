ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Jimmy Page Explains Why He Turned Down Collaboration for Ozzy Osbourne Album

By Chad Childers
Z94
Z94
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Earlier this month, within the discussion of the players on Ozzy Osbourne's next studio album, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith revealed that an invite had been extended to Jimmy Page as they sought the "holy trinity" of English guitar players, having already pulled in Jeff Beck and Eric Clapton...

z94.com

Comments / 0

Related
94.5 KATS

Ozzy Osbourne Has Finished His New Album

Heavy Metal madman Ozzy Osbourne recently took to his social media to announce the completion of his thirteenth studio album. "I’m so happy to let everyone know that I finished my new album this week and delivered it to my label Epic Records,” he says in the post. “I’ll be sharing all the information about the album and its’ upcoming release with you in the next several weeks."
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Rock’s sonic architect: 16 rock stars and engineers on the genius of Jimmy Page

Paul Stanley, Nancy Wilson, Ace Frehley, Billy Gibbons, Joe Satriani, Steve Lukather, Ritchie Blackmore and more explain the greatness of Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page. As well as being the guitar hero and co-songwriter in Led Zeppelin, Jimmy Page was also the man behind the mixing desk, the guy who produced every single one of their albums. And in doing so, say his engineers and contemporaries, he shaped the very sound of rock music.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997

Although Johnny Cash was known for his skill as an incredible performer, phenomenal songwriter, and being just an all-around badass, the man could also perfect some covers. Most notably, his cover of the song “Hurt,” originally recorded by Nine Inch Nails, which just might go down as the greatest cover of all time considering the circumstances of Cash’s life at that point, but that’s a whole ‘nother rabbit hole to go down. Today, we’re here to talk about another kickass […] The post VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Beck
Person
Duff Mckagan
Person
Jimmy Page
Person
Chad Smith
Person
Robert Trujillo
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
Person
Mike Mccready
Person
Eric Clapton
Person
Tony Iommi
Person
Zakk Wylde
Person
Josh Homme
loudersound.com

“Metallica are not for wimps”: Bob Rock reveals the secrets of the Black Album and Load

An exclusive interview with Bob Rock – the producer who helped steer Metallica to superstardom. Ambitious, driven, uncompromising and supremely self-confident, in the first decade of their career, Metallica weren’t used to hearing the word ‘no’. So when Bob Rock turned down an offer to mix the band’s fifth album, James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich were initially affronted, then intrigued. Passing on that opportunity would turn out to be one of the smartest decisions of the Canadian sound engineer/producer’s career, for it opened up a dialogue with Metallica that would ultimately result in Rock producing the quartet’s next four albums: Metallica (known globally as The Black Album), Load, Reload and St. Anger. It’s fair to say that the relationship between the Winnipeg-born studio technician and the San Francisco band wasn’t always entirely harmonious…
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Iron Maiden’s The Number Of The Beast: the album that changed metal forever

It was no coincidence that the B-side of Iron Maiden’s debut single (Running Free, released February 1980) was entitled Burning Ambition. In contrast to the majority of the bands that fuelled the nascent New Wave Of British Heavy Metal 40 years ago, Steve Harris’s crew had the vision, focus, commitment and discipline of a band with nothing less than world domination on their minds.
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Hot Chili Peppers#English#Talk#Nme
Z94

Poll: What’s the Best Ozzy Osbourne Album? – Vote Now

Ozzy Osbourne is perhaps the most beloved figure in rock and metal, and between his work as a solo artist and with Black Sabbath, he's released a ton of records. So, that begs the question for this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week Poll — what's the best Ozzy Osbourne album?
ELECTIONS
Z94

Grammys Producer Apologizes for ‘In Memoriam’ That Omitted Joey Jordison

A producer behind this week's 64th Annual Grammy Awards has apologized for the several omissions in the music awards show's "In Memoriam" segment that honored musicians who died in the past year. Rock and metal fans were disappointed when the late Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison, plus Megaforce Records founder Jon Zazula and Moody Blues member Graeme Edge, were left out of the April 3 segment. Unfortunately, it's a common occurrence at the Grammys.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Z94

Slash, Billie Joe Armstrong, Randy Blythe + More Bemoan the Breakup of Max Creeps

It's a sad day in music, as Max Creeps, a supposedly highly-influential Seattle band have announced their split. But, you might be asking yourself, who are Max Creeps?. The group who formed after a chance encounter at David Bowie's 1973 Hammerstein Odeon show are said to have revolutionized music, inspiring such iconic punk acts as the Sex Pistols, the Clash and more while being forefathers of "punk rock."
SEATTLE, WA
Z94

When Starting a Band Goes Wrong

If you start a band, you may end up being good, but you’ll probably end up like one of these ill-fated groups. Are you big Rockin’ Al fans? Of course not, but you’ll surely enjoy a fight between middle-aged bandmates mid-performance. One of the smaller members of the band decided to flip off the drummer, who happened to be a literal giant. With one push, the Doc Brown looking musician flew backwards, but got up and tried to test the drummer yet again. It did not go well.
MUSIC
Ultimate Metallica

Kirk Hammett Reveals Soaring + Cinematic New Song ‘High Plains Drifter’

Has Kirk Hammett entered the Old West? The Metallica guitarist certainly shows a different side to his playing with the newly released song "High Plains Drifter." If that name sounds familiar, it's likely because it's also the title to the 1973 western film of the same name and it's evident that Hammett's track would fit well within that Old West soundtrack sound. The song is featured on Hammett's new solo EP, Portals, opening the second side of the set.
MUSIC
Z94

Powerwolf Join Iron Maiden’s ‘Legacy of the Beast’ Game With Limited-Time Character

As the latest Legacy of the Beast in-game collaboration, Iron Maiden have partnered with German power metal group Powerwolf to introduce a new character for a limited-time. In Maiden's mobile game, users select their most powerful team, each character being of various class types and equipped with stat-boosting talismans, to pit against a group of foes in turn-based RPG combat. The range of playable characters is ever-expanding and previous band collabs have roped Amon Amarth, Lacuna Coil, Ghost and Disturbed into Eddie's world.
VIDEO GAMES
Z94

Obituary Drummer Gives Andrew W.K. Credit for Sparking 2003 Reunion

Obituary's second act has now lasted longer than their initial run, and drummer Donald Tardy says that it might not have happened without a little nudge from his onetime bandmate Andrew W.K. While speaking with Chaoszine (as seen in the video below), Tardy revealed how his stint with the white T-shirt wearing rocker after Obituary's breakup in 1997 ultimately helped bring the band back together in 2003.
MUSIC
Z94

Z94

Lawton, OK
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Z94 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://z94.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy