Newman flies by Tiger baseball

WICHITA, Kan. – The Fort Hays State baseball team dropped Tuesday’s contest at Newman by a final score of 24-7 (April 12). The Tigers and Jets fought through gale-force winds that were blowing straight out to left field for the duration of the afternoon. The Jets struck...
Oklahoma Wesleyan University needed a pick-me-up Tuesday. Evan Foor provided the boost. Foor — a strong-armed freshman pitcher — slammed the door on Friends (Kan.) to shatter OKWU’s slump. Foor wore down the Falcons for a two-hit shutout, 6-0. Hanging tough during the complete-game, 117-pitch gem, Foor...
ADDISON — The Addison baseball team hosted the Red Bat Classic Friday as it dominated Litchfield and Morenci to win the tournament.
The Panthers beat Litchfield in the opener, 18-2, in four innings behind a 10-run second inning.
Jaxon Sword recorded three hits for Addison while Kobe Farrow drove in three runs.
...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Pirates didn’t beat the Washington Nationals on Friday, but bar and restaurant owners are hoping the Bucs keep bringing in big crowds this season.
It was a beautiful day for a ball game. Before the game Friday, people sporting Buccos gear filled bars and restaurants on Pittsburgh’s North Shore.
“Just look at everybody out here, it’s just nice. It’s back to normal it feels like,” said Scott Culver, a Pirates fan from the Wilkes-Barre area.
“It’s like my dream come true, going to a bar and drinking a few beers. Yeah, we’re back. Now, we don’t have to...
HUTCHINSON - Fresh off a four-game conference sweep last weekend, the Cloud County Community College baseball team would be tripped up by a pair of one-run defeats at Hutchinson Community College with a 4-3 series-opening loss followed by a 5-4 loss in game two to drop a doubleheader at Hobart-Detter Field in Hutchinson on Thursday.
FALLS CITY - Auburn traveled south Thursday night for a doubleheader with Falls City on a mild night with blustering winds at Southeast Nebraska Communications Field. Thursday's meeting was originally supposed to be a single game, but it was changed to a doubleheader after the school's game on April 5 was postponed because of weather. The Bulldogs shut down the Tigers offense in game one, taking a 3-1 win, and came from behind to win game two by scoring three runs in the top of the seventh inning.
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — In just his third NBA season, Tyler Herro went from Miami Heat secret weapon to a “walking bucket” at just the age of 22.
Taking it to opponents, whether it’s a floater down the lane or a three-point shot, Herro has torched the competition.
In 66 games this season, Herro has averaged 20.7 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists per game.
The 22-year-old “Boy Wonder,” which was a nickname given to Herro by his former Kentucky Wildcats teammates, also shot 39% of the three-ball this season.
In a one-on-one interview with CBS4 sports anchor Jim Berry, Herro opened up about his...
CLEVELAND (AP) — When the final horn sounded and Trae Young’s work was done, he slammed the ball off the floor, sending it spinning skyward. He then turned and waved goodbye to the Cleveland fans retreating to the the exits. So cold. Ice Trae stings again. Young scored 32 of his 38 points in the […]
VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) – Jadyn DeWitte went 6-for-7 and South Dakota hammered out 27 hits and scored 29 runs in sweeping a Summit League softball doubleheader with North Dakota on Friday at Nygaard Field. DeWitte went 4-for-4 in the first game as the Coyotes blanked the Fighting Hawks 8-0 behind a four-hitter from freshman Clara […]
Iowa has been busy on the 2024 recruiting trail thus far this spring. In recent weeks, the Hawkeyes offered athlete Caleb Benning out of Westside High School in Omaha, Neb., and in-state athlete Derek Weisskopf from Williamsburg High School.
Now, Iowa has extended offers to 2024 tight end Christian Bentancur from Marian Central Catholic High School in Woodstock, Ill., and 2024 running back Jordan Marshall out of Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Marshall is regarded as one of the premiere running backs in the 2024 cycle and one of the best players overall. According to 247Sports, Marshall is a four-star...
