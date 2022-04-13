WTJU Rock Marathon 2022 Promos

Erewhon, the supermarket famous for star spotting and high-priced goods, has a new pair of big-ticket items on its shelves.
The L.A. chain partnered with French fashion house Casablanca on luxury canvas tote bags and pink juice, marking the first collaboration of its kind for Erewhon. The Alaya Après-Sport juice ($14) and Après-Sport Tote Bag ($165) will be sold April 13-May 9 at all seven locations (Calabasas, Fairfax/West Hollywood, Pacific Palisades, Santa Monica, Silver Lake, Studio City and Venice). Each bottle is emblazoned with Casablanca’s logo and a special branded hangtag. Meanwhile, the 100 percent cotton canvas bag features vibrant pink...
