ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

WTJU Rock Marathon 2022 Promos

By Thank our sponsors
wtju.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore every marathon, the mighty WTJU Promo Art Players, led by Radio Wowsville’s Don Harrison, retreat to a secret sound lab...

www.wtju.net

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

ALF Marathon and New Promos Coming to Shout! Factory TV in April

Fans learned earlier this year that Shout! Factory had secured the rights to the sitcom ALF, which would likely come with the release of some exciting home-video sets, but as fans wait for updates on a future release, you can tune in to Shout! Factory TV in April for a marathon of the entire series. While ALF is currently available for purchase on a variety of platforms, fans can watch the series for free on its ad-supported tier through a variety of platforms, with the marathon also set to feature all-new promos featuring the beloved Alien Life Form. The ALF Marathon on Shout! Factory TV will kick off on April 8th at 8 p.m. ET.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Hard Cell - First Look Promo

Hard Cell is a documentary style comedy set in the fictional female prison, HMP Woldsley. Writer and creator Catherine Tate plays multiple characters from Laura Willis, the Governor who believes creativity leads to rehabilitation, to Big Viv, the psychopath lifer. Set over a 6 week period during which the inmates rehearse a musical directed by ex-Eastender’s star Cheryl Fergison. Rehearsals draw together an oddball collection of women as they find their voices, grow in confidence and strengthen their friendships. Funny yet surprisingly moving, Hard Cell leans into the comical truth of prison life.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Erewhon’s Newest Indulgence: $165 Tote Bags From Casablanca

Erewhon, the supermarket famous for star spotting and high-priced goods, has a new pair of big-ticket items on its shelves. The L.A. chain partnered with French fashion house Casablanca on luxury canvas tote bags and pink juice, marking the first collaboration of its kind for Erewhon. The Alaya Après-Sport juice ($14) and Après-Sport Tote Bag ($165) will be sold April 13-May 9 at all seven locations (Calabasas, Fairfax/West Hollywood, Pacific Palisades, Santa Monica, Silver Lake, Studio City and Venice). Each bottle is emblazoned with Casablanca’s logo and a special branded hangtag. Meanwhile, the 100 percent cotton canvas bag features vibrant pink...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy