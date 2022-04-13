WTJU Rock Marathon 2022 Promos

Fans learned earlier this year that Shout! Factory had secured the rights to the sitcom ALF, which would likely come with the release of some exciting home-video sets, but as fans wait for updates on a future release, you can tune in to Shout! Factory TV in April for a marathon of the entire series. While ALF is currently available for purchase on a variety of platforms, fans can watch the series for free on its ad-supported tier through a variety of platforms, with the marathon also set to feature all-new promos featuring the beloved Alien Life Form. The ALF Marathon on Shout! Factory TV will kick off on April 8th at 8 p.m. ET.

TV SERIES ・ 23 DAYS AGO