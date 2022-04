“This just made me so happy. To be able to make a difference … it just means so much to me,” says Shalicia Johnson. Johnson wrapped up months of photography work on Sunday, April 9, by presenting a $3,600 check from her ArrowStar Photography to Czar’s Promise, a local organization that raises money for canine cancer research and families whose companion animals have been diagnosed with cancer. Czar’s Promise Founder Beth Viney was visibly moved when receiving the giant check from Johnson at the Breakwater in Monona.

MADISON, WI ・ 5 DAYS AGO