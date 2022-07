With soaring temperatures and Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) within touching distance, looking for a deal to help bring down the temperature inside the home right now feels like a matter of urgency. It's HOT outside, and although buying a fan may not have been at the top of your wish list until (very) recently, you really wouldn't be blamed for wanting to get a fan quick smart that you can take with you to the kitchen, bedroom or home office.

SHOPPING ・ 1 HOUR AGO